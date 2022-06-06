Florida Man Hides Under Boat Dock After Allegedly Exposing Himself

Photo: Getty Images

People have done some wild things to dodge the cops, but one Florida man took it to the next level. Authorities say a Florida man jumped into a lake and hid under a boat dock after flashing some teenagers , according to WKMG .

Victor Nieves-Mendez , 74, is accused of exposing himself to at least two 13-year-olds on Sunday (June 5) in Clermont. Police say Nieves-Mendez was watching the victims from across the park before approaching them and exposing his genitals. The kids ended up rushing to their guardian, who told the suspect they called the cops on him.

That’s when the 74-year-old fled by hopping into the nearby lake and hiding under a boat dock, according to records. Officers eventually pulled Nieves-Mendez from the water and questioned him about the incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, he claims he was stretching in the park and bolted when he heard the police were called, admitting that he has a previous record of sexual offenses. When cops asked whether he intentionally exposed himself, Nieves-Mendez allegedly says he wasn’t sure.

He was charged with exposure of sexual organs.

