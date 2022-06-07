ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police arrest two in connection to Philadelphia mass shooting that left three dead and 11 wounded

By Graeme Massie
The Independent
 5 days ago

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the Philadelphia mass shooting that left three people dead and 11 wounded as they continue to hunt for a second suspect.

Authorities say that Quran Garner, 18, was taken into custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault and two charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

Police also arrested Rashawn Vareen in connection with the shooting, according to Fox 29 .

Officials have not charged anyone with murder in connection to the killings.

Police believe that gunfire broke out late on Saturday night during a physical fight between one of the victims and another man. The two other victims were bystanders and not involved directly in the incident.

The victims have been named as Gregory Jackson, 34, Alexis Quinn, 25, and Kristopher Minners, 22.

Police say that at least four weapons were involved in the shooting, three 9mm handguns and a 40 caliber gun.

Officials say the 11 shooting victims who survived were a 17-year-old boy; two 18-year-old men; two 20-year-old men; three men aged 23, 43 and 69; two 17-year-old girls; and a 19-year-old woman. All of the victims remain in conditions that range from stable to critical.

The shooting was the latest in a string of violent incidents across the country, from Buffalo and Uvalde, to Tulsa.

As of Saturday night, 211 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far this year, which is actually down from 225 in the city at the same point of 2021.

