Woman Who Demanded to Speak to Elon Musk Arrested at SpaceX Center: Police

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Beaver County have launched an investigation after several young boys told their parents that an elderly woman tried to lure them into her vehicle with cookies.This disturbing case is serving as a warning for other parents in Rochester Township."It makes me feel uncomfortable," parent Rafael Lopez said.Neighbors are on alert after several reports of an elderly woman attempting to lure boys into her car in Rochester Borough and the township. Lopez lives on Pennsylvania Avenue with his small children and said he saw the car on his street."It comes really slowly with tinted windows,...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO