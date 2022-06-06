Woman Who Demanded to Speak to Elon Musk Arrested at SpaceX Center: Police
Nivea Rose Parker demanded to speak to billionaire Elon Musk and was arrested at the tycoon's SpaceX building in Texas, police...www.newsweek.com
Nivea Rose Parker demanded to speak to billionaire Elon Musk and was arrested at the tycoon's SpaceX building in Texas, police...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2