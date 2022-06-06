ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Woman Who Demanded to Speak to Elon Musk Arrested at SpaceX Center: Police

By William McGee, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nivea Rose Parker demanded to speak to billionaire Elon Musk and was arrested at the tycoon's SpaceX building in Texas, police...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

