Connecticut State

Gas prices continue to climb near $5 a gallon in Massachusetts, Connecticut

By New England Public Media
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago
Gas prices are up another 23 cents in Massachusetts this week over last. And the spike is 21 cents in Connecticut, according to numbers released Monday by AAA. A gallon of gas has gone up by more than 60 cents a gallon in both states over the last month. The average...

Journal Inquirer

Gas prices raise to $5

Gas prices in Connecticut have reached record highs, inching closer to $5 per gallon early today, hitting consumers in their wallets at the pumps as big oil companies haul in hundreds of millions in additional profits, industry watchers and politicians say. Average price per gallon by county:. Fairfield......................................$5.008. Windham...................................$4.957. Tolland.......................................$4.956.
HARTFORD, CT
Massachusetts gas station drains tanks due to high prices

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the pain at the pump keeps getting worse, a gas station owner in Massachusetts is taking a stand against the unprecedented hike in prices. “It’s hard enough for people to put groceries on their table after working in the factory or wherever they work for 30-40 hours a week and not be able to put gas in their car and get to work. I don’t want to be part of that,” Ren’s Mobil owner Reynold Gladu said.
Drivers, Gas Station Owners React to Historic Prices in Connecticut

Gas prices in Connecticut reached a new record high Monday. The current average price of gallon of regular gas in our state is $4.89. That’s up two cents from Sunday, almost 70 cents from a month ago, and about $1.80 more than this time last year even with the 25 cent gas tax suspension in place.
Gov. Lamont makes Juneteenth a state holiday

(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
Diesel tax increase, inflation drive race for Connecticut gov

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is five months away, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. Rising fuel prices and inflation are dominating the race for Connecticut governor. Truckers are paying more than $6 a gallon along I-91 in Wethersfield. Come July 1, the price will go up an estimated 10 cents. Bob […]
Inflation hits the Maine logging industry

Rising fuel prices, equipment costs and supply chain delays are squeezing loggers in Maine. The challenges began two years ago, but now inflation poses tough questions for the industry. Nicole Ogrysko from Maine Public Radio has the story. NICOLE OGRYSKO, BYLINE: Jim Robbins worries about the rising cost of paying...
Connecticut Fishing Report- June 9, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that things are falling into place for a typical strong spring/early summer run. The Connecticut River is starting to produce bigger fish for anglers that can find bunker or pitch live eels; and most of these larger bass are loaded with sea lice. As of late, the early morning has been the ticket, as the recent sunny conditions has shut things down at times. Besides bait, The Doc, Spoons and GT Eels are producing well. The bluefish have started to enter their summer pattern, moving to deeper water around The Race and smoking diamond jigs. The sea bass action has been strong in 70-90 feet of water on Daiwa SK Jigs, or similar slow pitch offerings. Fluke fishing has slowly improved when you can find some clean, moving water, and some large scup have started to filter in.
Incoming Rain to Make a Dent in the Drought

Our showers have left and now we’re enjoying some sunshine with temperatures rising to the upper 70s and 80s. While it wasn’t a complete washout of a day, rainfall reports had us running over 1.5” in accumulation and even up to a little over two hours for some areas. Most of the heaviest precipitation took place in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. Greenville added over 1.7" while in Massachusetts, Mansfield added over 1.5” and over 1.1” in North Attleboro.
Aquarion Rain Barrel Program Reduces Water Bills and Toll on Environment

A Connecticut water supply company is showing commitment to protecting the environment through a not-for-profit rain collection program. Each year, Aquarion Water Company runs the campaign. Customers across the state can take home a barrel to help conserve water and reduce bills. With one of the barrels loaded up in...
Republicans To Take Their Calls For Tax Relief on the Road

Starting next week legislative Republicans are taking their call for more tax relief on the road with six rallies in different towns. Their calls for a special session earlier this week were ignored by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative Democrats, but the Republican lawmakers are intent on pinning inflation on the party in power.
Storm With Gusty Winds Knocks Out Power In Connecticut

A quick-moving storm system with gusty winds has knocked out power in Connecticut. At around 9;15 a.m. Thursday, June 9, Eversource reported 655 customers without power statewide. The most outages were reported in Wethersfield (149), Ridgefield (95), Greenwich (62), West Hartford (60), Plainville (56), Windsor (44), and Southbury (40). United...
Moose wanders through several towns

WINDSOR LOCKS — A moose is loose in northern Connecticut and its presence and size have mesmerized residents of the area. TELL THE STATE: Moose sightings should be reported on the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Wildlife/Wildlife-in-Connecticut. WHERE: Along with Suffield, sightings of the large...
Massachusetts Gets Richer But Still No Relief for Taxpayers

Massachusetts gas prices topped $4.96 per gallon on Monday, another all-time high, but Massachusetts legislative leaders still won't back a temporary rollback of the state's 24-cents-per-gallon gas tax. The State House News Service reported Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano have again ruled out freezing the gas...
Opinion: CT is not Miami, but needs to brace for hurricane season

It seems that each year, hurricane season gets more and more media attention. It could be because the storms are consistently breaking records. Most recently, Hurricane Agatha made landfall in Southern Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane. Agatha was the strongest hurricane to ever make landfall during the month of May in the Eastern Pacific, where hurricane season began May 15. The Atlantic hurricane season began June 1 and goes until Nov. 30. The Atlantic season is also off to an active start with one named storm, Alex, already forming in the Atlantic. The system brought flooding rain to South Florida.
Massachusetts Senate Passes Landmark Voting Reform Legislation

BOSTON – Today, June 9, the Massachusetts State Senate passed S.2924, An Act fostering voter. opportunities, trust, equity and security (the VOTES Act). This landmark legislation permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts in 2020, increases ballot access for voters with disabilities and service members overseas, and takes steps to modernize the Commonwealth’s election administration process.
