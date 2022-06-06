ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet Stands by 'Toxic' Wife for Saying No to Husband

By Ashley Gale
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I strongly suspect that you are married to a narcissist," one user...

Georgia Ross
3d ago

I lost my husband of 30 years recently. Here's what worked for us, mind you in marriage you'll have your ups and downs and sharing housework can be a power struggle. Instead of saying no, instead of being passive/agressive, instead of keeping score, walk into the room and say hi love, what can I help you with. You'll find it touches your partner and in return they want to do the same for you. Say your love had a hard day, pick up a little slack, pour them a glass of wine, run them a bath, etc. We found jumping in together for 15 minutes to keep things picked up instead of letting the house get trashed relieved being pissed off. Crank up the music, stop for a kiss or a squeeze on the butt, dance and laugh, be a team.....

Reply(6)
43
Politics su*k
3d ago

I have a job that does cause my body lots of pain, so I can sympathize, but it's how he comes off ignorant that is the problem. He comes off as a guy who takes his wife for granted and isn't willing to compromise with her.

Reply(8)
22
elisa
3d ago

Focus on you and your kids. He said he was a grown man, so let him take care of himself. No laundry, fixing meals, or shopping for him. After a week, he'll either apologize or your eyes will be opened.

Reply(3)
28
Lefty Graves

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half hour

Cheating husband calls/texts wife 27 times in half-hour. **This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My friend and I decided to carpool for a conference that we had to attend for work. We were enjoying the trip and some time away from our daily routine. As we drove, she shared with me that she was sure her husband was cheating on her.
The Guardian

My sister had a homophobic outburst when I gave my husband a quick peck. Can I bring this up constructively?

My husband and I have been together for nearly five years, married for two. Last year at a family gathering, my eldest sister witnessed me giving my husband a quick peck on the cheek and flew into a homophobic-tinged rage, accusing us of “rubbing our relationship in her face”. Being a queer couple, I felt like her anger was disproportionate to the level of affection publicly displayed (this was a quick peck, not a prolonged session of tonsil tennis).
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
Mary Duncan

The other woman who had an affair with her close friend's husband was me.

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Yeah, that’s a doozy of a sentence. It always trips me up, when I think it in my head and when I write it down (because I’ve certainly never said it out loud, not even to my therapist, although I probably should!) and then it spins in my head like a record:
The US Sun

My wife and mother-in-law secretly renamed our daughter – I caught them out and now want a divorce

A MAN is considering a divorce after discovering his wife and mother-in-law had secretly renamed their daughter, and had been calling her something different for a year. The anonymous poster took to Reddit to explain the situation, telling readers that he and his wife had agreed that it would be his choice to pick if they had a daughter, and hers if they had a baby boy.
OK! Magazine

It's War! Valerie Bertinelli's Estranged Husband Tom Vitale Wants Spousal Support In Bitter Divorce

Anything but amicable! Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband, Tom Vitale, is demanding the actress give him spousal support amid their contentious divorce. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Vitale's attorney made the request in court last week. The former flames, who got married in 2011, also disagree on their separation date. (The brunette beauty originally filed for separation from her ex in November 2021; she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.) The Hollywood star said they had been separated since December 2019, and she claimed they signed a prenuptial agreement. In May, Bertinelli decided to divorce Vitale...
