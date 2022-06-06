ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Two-Year-Old Shoots Dad Dead With 'Easily Accessible' Gun: Police

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gun owners who don't "properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their homes," warned a...

www.newsweek.com

Jacob North
3d ago

Well, what do you know… Another senseless death that could have been avoided with stricter gun laws and asking felons nicely to not carry firearms anymore 🙄

Voni Ansah
3d ago

and prayers to the family and love one of this man. may his soul rest in peace. sending much needed healing powers to the 2-year-old for the guilt that may surround him as he grows up and understands what happened.

