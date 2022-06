Cake DeFi has paid around $317 million in rewards to its customers as of the end of Q1 2022 to become one of the fastest-growing DeFi platforms in Asia - Cake DeFi has seen business growth of 90% quarter on quarter since 2019! The next phase for Cake DeFi expansion is providing access to DeFi and Web3 offerings to institutional investors and companies through technology offerings that focus on cybersecurity and technological innovation, such as tokenized stocks and on-ramp and off-ramp fiat to crypto offerings for onboarding to the DeFi ecosystem.

