Homosassa, FL

Homosassa River Alliance to hold monthly meeting

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

The Homosassa River Alliance will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on June...

Citrus County Chronicle

'Escape the Fireworks' at America Legion Post 155

The Sean Liebman Memorial Fund and the American Legion Post 155 in Crystal River will host “Escape The Fireworks,” a fireworks-free party to give veterans with PTSD a safe place to go during the fireworks on the Fourth of July. From 6 p.m. to midnight, Monday, July 4,...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lutheran Church volunteers recognized for work

Adopt-A-Highway volunteers of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hernando were presented the Keep Citrus County Beautiful (KCCB) Pride Award in recognition of their commitment to combating litter the past several years along a two-mile segment of County Road 486. The KCCB Pride Award recognizes individuals and organizations that have significantly...
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sunshine Dreams Art Center open in Inglis

INGLIS — Sunshine Dreams Art Center owner Dawn Gurtner is bringing art to Levy County. “I started March 1,” Gurtner said. “That’s when I moved in, and that’s when I started. I didn’t want to lose any momentum. I just wanted to jump in and go for it.”
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County history at a glance

1865 February 20 – Samuel A. Swann, who was appointed some months ago to the Sub-Agency War Department of the Confederacy, with headquarters at Gainesville, has discarded the plan which he helped to formulate for running boats along the Indian River. The plan was labeled Aimpractable. Mr. Swann’s responsibility is to sell cotton and sugar and to purchase food, supplies and ammunition for the government. During the last several months the ships, Comus, Phantom, and Francisca, operated out of Bayport, the Florida out of the Steinhatchee, and the Ruby running along the Suwannee River to the Gulf.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus Sertoma 2.0 Club donates to boy scouts and others

CITRUS COUNTY — The Citrus Sertoma 2.0 Club thanks the scouts, leaders and parents of Inverness Boy Scout Troop 302 for their volunteer hours donated at the annual Floral City Strawberry Festival, March 5 and 6, along with their help throughout the year. Pictured presenting a donation check is Citrus Sertoma 2.0 Co-President Mark Avery and receiving the donation for Troop 302 is Scoutmaster Steve Epple at the Citrus Sertoma 2.0 Club Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet held on May 4 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

CHIEFLAND CHAMBER NEWS

The Greater Chiefland Area Chamber of Commerce – thanks Capital City Bank and Merle Norman for sponsoring the General Membership luncheon on May 27, held at The Gathering Table Restaurant. Mr. Denny George was the speaker and gave us some valuable information on cost of electricity. We would like...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Veterans Notes

Veterans Notes are only for special events that are open to the public. To find out about regularly scheduled post activities that welcome the public during the week, including entertainment and menus, call the post. For information about post members-only activities, call the individual posts for a schedule. Call the individual posts regarding meeting times and dates. Contributed notices must be submitted by Wednesday afternoon before publication the following Sunday.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County teachers tackle environmental education

CHIEFLAND — There are three major types of pine trees found in Levy County: slash pines, loblolly pines and longleaf pines. According to Forester Eric Handley, the easiest way to tell them apart is by the needles. Both slash pines and longleaf have needles about 8 to 12 inches long, but slash pine needles are bundled by twos, while longleaf has three. Loblolly pines have shorter needles at about 6 to 9 inches, and the cones are much smaller.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

AROUND TOWN

D&D Studios, Inc. proudly presents its 16th Annual Spring Dance Revue “Glitz, Glam & Glory” held Saturday, June 11th at Bell Middle/High School. Shows are at 1:00pm and 6:30pm. Admission is free. TCAC’s Cards for our Military Ice Cream Social – June 11. Come out and...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness council agrees to more modest improvements to Whispering Pines Park

Facing concerns of a looming recession but with Whispering Pines Park still needing a storage facility, Inverness City Council agreed this week on a cost compromise. Earlier this year, the council originally approved building a sorely needed maintenance building at the park but suffered sticker shock when the city received only a single bid for the job and at $675,000, far more than what the council planned on spending.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hurricane shelters in Levy County

Below is information regarding the hurricane shelters in Levy County, where they are located and the capacity for each place. This data comes from the Levy County Emergency Management website. Essential Shelters:. Bronson Elementary School (Special Needs) Capacity – 800. Address – 400 Ishie Ave., Bronson. Williston Elementary...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Former Pasco commissioner Sylvia Young dies

Sylvia Young, one of the first women to serve on the Pasco County Commission, has died, according to an email from commission spokesman Ryan Hughes. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former County Commissioner Sylvia Young,” Hughes said. “Commissioner Young was a true leader – serving as a commissioner for 20 years until she retired in 2000.”
PASCO COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
Citrus County Chronicle

Celebrate National Flag Day with in Inverness

The city of Inverness invites you to celebrate National Flag Day on June 14. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in the Valerie Theatre and will feature the Eugene Quinn VFW Post 4337 and students from the Inverness Boys & Girls Club. Bring family and friends to enjoy this...
Citrus County Chronicle

Marion County Commission names June PTSD Awareness Month

At the board meeting on June 7, the Marion County commission proclaimed the month of June as PTSD Awareness Month in Marion County. Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can occur after a person experiences trauma including, but not limited to, the stress of combat, abuse, violence, assault and putting one’s life on the line as a first responder. PTSD affects approximately 8 million adults in the United States annually.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

At the Library

Visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Registration is currently required for all programs listed below. Please call the branch to register. Or visit citruslibraries.org to get the latest information on services and programming offered at the library. Central Ridge. 352-746-6622. June...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Religion Notes

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church welcomes all children in kindergarten to eighth grade to their Vacation Bible School on July 11, 13, and 15 (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Give your child an opportunity to grow closer to Jesus through prayer, scripture, worship, and praise! The cost for all three days is $25 and includes Bible study, crafts and skits, outside playtime, a light breakfast, lunch, and a snack. Registration is open until July 9. Call the parish office at 352-628-7000 to register children.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Thomas Kennedy sworn in as FSBA president

The future of the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) now rests on the shoulders of Citrus County School Board member Thomas Kennedy as he was sworn in as 2022-23 president on Thursday, June 9. The FSBA Annual General Meeting at the Grand Hyatt in Tampa held many in the audience,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Staycation Citrus: Explore Citrus County by bike

Editor’s Note: This story is part of an occasional series of “staycations” that allow Citrus County residents to spend vacation time locally this summer without the expense of traveling very far. On a recent Friday morning, Hernando resident Cheryl Jenkins and her daughter, Stephanie Wolff, visiting from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

What's Happening: June 10

The next Whistle Stop Café event is set for Friday, June 24. Taking to the stage in June is the Florida-based band Remedy Tree. The four-piece band, and sometime five-member band, has played together since 2015. Gabriel Acevedo is the leader of the band. He is also the 2018...
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Regional job fair to kick off summer

If you think summer is the time to sweat out unemployment, think again. CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion and its affiliate Talent Center in partnership with the College of Central Florida will hold a Citrus County Job Fair on Tuesday, June 21 – the first official day of summer – featuring a wide range of hot new job opportunities.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

