Homosassa River Alliance to hold monthly meeting

1865 February 20 – Samuel A. Swann, who was appointed some months ago to the Sub-Agency War Department of the Confederacy, with headquarters at Gainesville, has discarded the plan which he helped to formulate for running boats along the Indian River. The plan was labeled Aimpractable. Mr. Swann’s responsibility is to sell cotton and sugar and to purchase food, supplies and ammunition for the government. During the last several months the ships, Comus, Phantom, and Francisca, operated out of Bayport, the Florida out of the Steinhatchee, and the Ruby running along the Suwannee River to the Gulf.

LEVY COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO