Ohio State football offers Chris Henry Jr. of West Clermont after camp performance

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

UNION TOWNSHIP – A visit to Ohio State University's football camp Monday with his new high school has resulted in an offer for Chris Henry Jr.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 170-pound son of former Cincinnati Bengal Chris Henry is racking up the offers despite not yet playing a varsity down for West Clermont High School.

More: Ex-Bengal Chris Henry's sons walk, look like him. Even better, they play football like him

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FiP5S_0g2S07It00

In late March, Henry Jr., his younger brother DeMarcus and sister Seini Hicks all transferred to the West Clermont School District, where former Bengal Adam "Pacman" Jones lives. Jones is the adoptive father of the boys. Hicks was living in North Carolina.

"We took the whole team up and had a really nice time," new West Clermont coach Nate Mahon said. "He ran a 4.57 in the 40 at 6-4. He looked good. Now we've got to bubble-wrap him and get him to the start line. He's impressive, man!"

Mahon said Henry's grades are good and he's done everything right. The Wolves should be participating in some 7-on-7 activities come July.

"We're still transitioning from Wing-T, so we've got a ways to go," Mahon said. "It's camp season. We're trying to get the kids out there and get some exposure that they're not used to having. We're going to do a lot of camp stuff in June."

Henry's offers in addition to Ohio State are from Akron, Marshall, Connecticut, Grambling State and West Virginia, the alma mater of his late father and Pacman Jones.

Henry and his brother played junior high football and basketball for Withrow last season. Their coach was Desious "Dee" Alston, who played receiver at West Virginia with Chris Henry Sr. and defensive back Jones.

Alston is now assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at West Clermont.

Ohio State passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline is recruiting Henry Jr.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer:

Comments / 0

