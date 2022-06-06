Here’s when Biden could announce decision on student loan forgiveness: report
The White House has repeatedly stated the Biden administration continues to assess options regarding student loan forgiveness, and that no decision has yet been made.
The White House has repeatedly stated the Biden administration continues to assess options regarding student loan forgiveness, and that no decision has yet been made.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0