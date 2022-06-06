ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas power grid could break record usage: Here's what to expect in the Lubbock area, and tips

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
While much of Texas is expecting 100-degree temperatures this week, the Lubbock area will be a little cooler. There could still be high demand though, as The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects record usage on the grid starting Tuesday.

Matt Rose, public affairs and government relations manager for Lubbock Power & Light, said the higher usage is not unique to ERCOT. While 70% of Lubbock customers have been on ERCOT's grid since last year, 30% are with South Plains Electric Cooperative which is in the Southwest Power Pool. Both organizations want customers aware that higher temperatures equal higher usage.

"ERCOT issued their seasonal assessment of capacity a couple weeks ago," Rose said. "Looking forward to this summer, even though record demand, they have ample supply to meet that demand."

The higher demand is also common during summer.

"Every single summer - through May, June and July - our customers use two to three times more electricity," Rose said. "Every summer, we say 'Be aware: you'll be using more, be aware of things you can do, and be aware of the heat outside.'"

LP&L offered these tips for customers to stay cool during the summer:

  • Adjust your thermostat to 78 degrees while home, and 88 when you are away.
  • Reduce usage during peak hours of 3–7 p.m.
  • Use ceiling fans to circulate cool air in your home.
  • Plant vegetation around the exterior of your home to further insulate it from the weather.
  • Make sure windows have covers to block direct sunlight from warming your house during the summer months. If your blinds are open, direct them upwards as this will allow sunlight into the house while not substantially warming the room.
  • Replace heating and air-conditioning filters every three months and check them every month.
  • Install programmable thermostats to better regulate heating and cooling when no one is in the building and/or room.
  • Replace incandescent light bulbs with florescent and/or LED light bulbs.
  • Use EPA Energy Star rated products.

He'll bee back:Lubbock's Brown eliminated in third round of Scripps National Spelling Bee

Lubbock area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. East wind around 15 mph.

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. East northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Southwest wind around 15 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

