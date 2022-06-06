One dead in Sunday night shooting in Central Lubbock

A 39-year-old man is dead after police say a civil disturbance Sunday night led to a shooting at a central Lubbock home.

Lubbock police officials said Steven Colon was pronounced dead Monday at University Medical Center hours after was found suffering a gunshot wound at a residence in the 1700 block of 25th Street, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Officers initially responded to the scene about 7:55 p.m. Sunday for a shots fired call.

An initial investigation by the Lubbock police major crimes unit indicated a civil disturbance preceded the shooting, the release states.

The release did not indicate what prompted the disturbance or if any arrests were made.

The Lubbock County Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.