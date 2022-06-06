ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Marshall police identify shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsgJF_0g2Rzt4z00

UPDATE — Marshall police have identified the suspect in a shooting that took place in a clothing store. On Monday at 4:15 p.m. officers received a call about an active shooting at a store in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard that stated a male was shooting as officers arrived.

Upon officers entry to the store, they determined that the shooter had already left the scene. Police said that two female victims with gunshot wounds were found in the store. According to Marshall PD, nearby businesses were locked down and the immediate area was cleared for additional threats.

Smith County Constable’s Office investigating animal cruelty case after horse found with chemical burns

Police said that the victims identified the shooter as Montrell Antwon Hatton, 39, of Marshall. Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Hatton: one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and the second for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Marshall police, Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for Mr. Hatton. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app. This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at it becomes available.

___________________

MARSHALL, Texas ( KETK ) — Two people were injured in a shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall, according to police.

Affidavit: Tyler man killed during altercation on Memorial Day

The two victims were taken to a hospital and the shooter has not been located.

As of this writing, the scene is active. Marshall PD said they will release more information as it becomes appropriate to do so.

This is a developing story, KETK is working to get you the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

15-year-old arrested for aggravated robbery at East Texas Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A 15-year-old was arrested last night in Texarkana for aggravated robbery, unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest. Police received a call Wednesday afternoon about a robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Summerhill Road. Witnesses told police that they saw a teenager take several cell phone accessories from the store’s […]
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

17-year-old arrested following Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A teen is behind bars, facing several charges following a shooting that left one man injured. The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with terroristic act and theft by receiving - firearm without incident. Authorities have not released his identity due to his status as a minor.
TEXARKANA, AR
KLTV

Marshall police release photo, vehicle description for man in connection with double shooting

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department has released a photo and vehicle description for the man accused of shooting two people at a store on Monday. Montrel Antwon Hatton is wanted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is black male, 5′10″ in height and weighs 265 pounds. He was last seen driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, license plate NZS 7510.
MARSHALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Marshall, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
City
Marshall, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler police looking for 2 women accused of thefts

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two women accused of committing thefts. A woman allegedly stole several items worth more than $500 from Home Depot. Police said some of the things she took were a video doorbell, a flag, a clock and other home decoration […]
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas inmate escapes by walking off work detail

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Angelina County inmate escaped from the jail late Thursday night after walking off a work detail. The sheriff’s office released a statement identifying the inmate as 36-year-old James Wheeler. He stands roughly 6’0″ tall, weighing 180 pounds with sandy blond or light brown hair. Deputies say he was last […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Woman, 3 children injured after Lufkin rollover

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin PD responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Thursday afternoon that left a woman and three children injured. The woman was driving southbound on John Redditt Drive near Lockheed Martin when her SUV left the road for unknown reasons, according to officials. The vehicle rolled several times before crashing through […]
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Citi Trends#Clothing#Violent Crime#Police#Chevrolet
txktoday.com

High bonds set in alleged home invasion robbery

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 17-year-old and a 22-year-old are being held in the Bowie County jail on multiple counts of aggravated robbery in connection with an alleged home invasion robbery May 31. Charles Thomas Routier, 17, aka “Chuckie,” and Hunter Andrew Rowe, 22, have both been arrested for five counts of...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

3 killed in multi-vehicle crash

Eighteen-year-old Maddy had a long battle with cystic fibrosis. Chief Bennett’s work with TAPD started in 2005 when she began as a patrol officer and later was promoted to the department’s public information officer. USDOJ investigates LSP for pattern-or-practice of excessive force, discrimination against minorities. Updated: 6 hours...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

1 person injured in Kilgore stabbing

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police responded to a stabbing incident on Ledbetter Tuesday. According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department Facebook page, within two minutes, KPD officers had a suspect in custody and were administering first aid to the victim. “The suspect and the victim know each...
KILGORE, TX
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Police Investigating Another Murder

Shreveport police are investigating another murder in our community. This latest incident happened on Jamison Street in the Martin Luther King Drive neighborhood. Three people were in a car when one of them was shot and killed. Another person had already been rushed to the hospital by private car. Another person was taken in for questioning. Witnesses tell officers the suspect fled in what is described as a bright orange Dodge Challenger. Detectives are searching for that person now.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Shots Fired In Mt Pleasant’s Walmart’s Parking Lot

Thursday night at 8:30, two males got into a confrontation at Mt Pleasant’s Walmart. Both were driving cars, one white and the other blue. Mt Pleasant Police believe the driver of the blue vehicle, a black male with dreadlocks, fired around twelve shots before leaving the parking lot. Bullets struck the fence on the north side of the parking lot and a shed. There are no know injuries and the incident is still under investigation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cyclist killed in Nacogdoches hit-and-run, police investigating

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A cyclist was killed in a hit and run on Tuesday in Nacogdoches. The Nacogdoches Police Department are at the location of the crash and investigating. Officials received a call around 6:30 p.m. from a driver who saw a man lying next to a road in the 3300 block of Old […]
KTAL

MLK fatal shooting victim ID, Crime Stoppers reward offered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a deadly shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood Tuesday. Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Jamison Street. When...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Deep East Texas deputies recover stolen motorcycle

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office was able to recover a stolen motorcycle in less than 24 hours and is warning others who live nearby about a string of thefts. Deputies began investigating a home break-in on Wednesday in an area between Tenaha and Joaquin. Investigators found a car they believed […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is investigating a what they believe is a hit-and-run incident that left one person dead. According to a social media post by the department, officers were dispatched to a scene in the 3300 block of Old Tyler Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A passing motorist had alerted authorities that an adult male was laying next to the roadway. Upon arrival, officers said they found the man dead from injuries sustained during what they believe was a hit-and-run. The appears to have been riding a bicycle before he was hit.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
ktbb.com

Man sought after shooting in store

MARSHALL — Marshall police are seeking a man following a shooting at a clothing store Monday afternoon on East End Boulevard. 39-year-old Montrell Antwon Hatton of Marshall is accused of wounding two female victims who were taken to the hospital. Police say he had left the scene when they arrived and is now sought on two aggravated assault warrants. Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white four-door Chevrolet pickup truck. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
MARSHALL, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana Police Respond to Early-Morning Shooting

They got into an argument, Utsey jumped on top of her on the bed, grabbed a gun, and shot her. While waiting on a detective to arrive a few minutes later, Officer Cooper noticed a man covered in blood walk into the ER waiting room and immediately recognized him as Utsey. He arrested him and then transported him to the police department to be interviewed by detectives.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy