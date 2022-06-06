Marshall police identify shooting suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

UPDATE — Marshall police have identified the suspect in a shooting that took place in a clothing store. On Monday at 4:15 p.m. officers received a call about an active shooting at a store in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard that stated a male was shooting as officers arrived.

Upon officers entry to the store, they determined that the shooter had already left the scene. Police said that two female victims with gunshot wounds were found in the store. According to Marshall PD, nearby businesses were locked down and the immediate area was cleared for additional threats.

Police said that the victims identified the shooter as Montrell Antwon Hatton, 39, of Marshall. Investigators have obtained arrest warrants for Hatton: one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and the second for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Marshall police, Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white 4-door Chevrolet pickup truck. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office continue to search for Mr. Hatton. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app. This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at it becomes available.

MARSHALL, Texas ( KETK ) — Two people were injured in a shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall, according to police.

The two victims were taken to a hospital and the shooter has not been located.

As of this writing, the scene is active. Marshall PD said they will release more information as it becomes appropriate to do so.

This is a developing story, KETK is working to get you the latest information.

