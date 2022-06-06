ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Florida hospital offers to discharge alleged malpractice victim’s bills in exchange for silence, daughter says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Walt Buteau
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nF8br_0g2RzpY500

BRANDON, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The daughter of a Florida man who died after receiving treatment from a doctor now accused of malpractice said an attorney for the hospital offered to discharge her father’s medical bills if she agreed not to talk publicly about the case.

Keith Davis, 62, of Brandon, went to Brandon Regional in 2020 with a sore leg but died days later from what an autopsy determined was a 9-inch blood clot that Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy did not detect.

A Florida Department of Health investigation determined there was probable cause that Krishnamoorthy committed medical malpractice when he failed to treat the fatal clot. Krishnamoorthy has the right to request an administrative hearing on the findings.

Neither Krishnamoorthy nor his attorney have responded to requests for comment.

In an email to Davis’ daughter Sabrina, hospital attorney Tracy Falkowitz allegedly said her father’s medical bills would be discharged if she signed a “confidentiality agreement and a non-disparagement agreement.”

Florida lawmaker on wrongful death reform: ‘Doctors who want to be protected need to leave the state’

Sabrina Davis has been critical of the hospital and the Florida Wrongful Death Act that does not allow children 25 years or older to sue for malpractice in the death of a single parent. The law also does not allow parents to sue for malpractice in the death of a child 25 years or older.

Davis said she did not accept the hospital’s offer.

“It’s painful and it’s financially, emotionally exhausting,” Davis said. “I won’t stop talking about what happened until they change the law.”

Brandon Regional spokesperson Brandi Ponsler said the hospital had no comment on the offer made to Davis.

State Representative Mike Beltran, who represents parts of the Tampa Bay area and is in favor of changing the law, said hospitals are not allowed to collect on bills in cases involving malpractice.

“This hospital has been trying to collect their medical bills from my constituent for the very service that constituted medical malpractice that led to his untimely death,” Beltran said. “And I find that appalling.”

During the 2022 session, the bill allowing adult children to sue failed to pass the House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee while the one that would allow parents of adult children to sue was passed easily by the House. But State Sen. Danny Burgess, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not allow the legislation to make it onto the chamber floor for a vote.

Abbott baby formula production resumes in US

Burgess said while he also believes the law should be changed, the proposed legislation would have “opened up a potential Pandora’s box to litigation.”

Beltran disagrees.

“This law is ready. It has been ready,” Beltran said. “It would not cause a dramatic change in the number of malpractice cases.”

Beltran said the insurance and medical industries are driving the fear in Tallahassee about the impact of changing the Wrongful Death Act.

Both Beltran and Burgess said they expect the bills to resurface next year.

Davis said she did not want to sue to collect a settlement. She wanted answers about her father’s final moments of life.

“When you think about the end of a person’s life and how your loved one might die,” Davis said, “you want to know what happens.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Florida leads nation in arrests related to Jan. 6 Capitol attack

TAMPA, Fla. — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold their first public hearing Thursday night, where lawmakers say they will show previously unknown information and unseen video after a year of investigating the deadly riot. One thing we already...
TAMPA, FL
observernews.net

Family doctor joins Absolute Surgical Specialists

Dr. Randall Sehres, a family physician who believes in building strong doctor-patient relationships, is now seeing patients in the greater Sun City Center area. After more than two decades of serving patients in Tampa and Brandon, he recently joined the medical practice of his friend, Dr. Craig Amshel, owner of Absolute Surgical Specialists, 1046 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL
fox13news.com

Capitol Riots: Complete list of Tampa Bay area arrests in Jan. 6 attack

Tampa, Fla. - More than 800 people have been arrested for their alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Of those 800, more have been rounded up in Florida than any other state and many of the people arrested, charged and sentenced to prison were in the Tampa Bay area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Brandon, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
CBS 42

Florida store manager arrested for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Beltran
Person
Danny Burgess
Channelocity

Most expensive Tampa neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Tampa in 2022 is 2,945,000, a 1.17% increase from 2021. This beautiful vacation spot is almost home to some of the most expensive neighborhoods in Florida. Interestingly enough, Tampa has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US.
TAMPA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

A man in Sarasota is recovering after he thought an alligator was a dog and it bit off a chunk of his leg. According to WTSP, the incident occurred last night at around 12:30 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, after the man approached the animal while walking along a dark path.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Medical Malpractice#Bills
veronews.com

Alarming spike in COVID deaths, infections here

Eleven local people died with COVID-19 illness since May 1, bringing the countywide death toll to 663 people, as Indian River County has joined virtually all of Florida in the “high” community transmission zone with new infections up 22 percent this week. Friday’s county-by-county case tally showed 433...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa woman charged in online robbery scheme that ended in her own brother's death

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa woman has been charged with second-degree murder stemming from what appears to be an online catfishing scheme. Detectives say 23-year-old Tatyana Gaston posed as another woman online, and that she and her brother intended to rob a man. But that man had a gun. And now, Gaston is the one charged with her own brother’s death, even though she wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
17blogs.com

Florida man arrested for showering with woman

A naked man and a woman wrapped in a towel were taken into custody in a Florida town when Polk County police officers arrested them both at a particularly awkward moment. The suspect, a 29-year-old man, was in the shower — with a friend — when officers arrived at the home, according to a June 5 news release. The incident occurred May 30 at a home in Highland City, a town about 40 miles east of downtown Tampa.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SMH sharing tips as COVID hospitalizations increase

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital is issuing a word of caution as they see double the COVID patients in the last week alone. About 200 people per day are testing positive for COVID in Sarasota, compared to about 30 per day six weeks ago, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Miami

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

ORLANDO - The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture in the latest verdict against the state agency for destroying citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of costly tree diseases. A jury in Orlando last week determined the state agency had destroyed more than 160,000 citrus plants in an effort to stop citrus greening and Gary Mahon deserved the $1.2 million as compensation at fair market value. Mahon's company, Pokey's Lake Gem Citrus Nursery, cultivates fruit trees in Zellwood, Florida. The Department of Agriculture...
FLORIDA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy