Florida Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Shoots And Kills His Father

A Florida mother has been arrested on multiple charges after her 2-year-old son shot and killed his father, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 26, 2022, deputies responded to a call of a man shot and found 26-year-old Reggie Maybry suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Maybry was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead from the bullet.

On Monday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a press conference releasing details of the case.

Sheriff John Mina and Marie Ayala, 28

“Three children ages, five two, and five months old we’re in the home but we’re not injured. Thankfully,” said Mina.

“At the, at the scene, the five-year-old told the authorities it was his two-year-old brother who shot,” said Mina.

Sheriff Mina said that as the investigation into the shooting developed, it was learned that Maybry was shot in the back by the child.

In this case the sheriff said the father, who lost his life, should not even have had a gun. He and his wife, Marie Ayala, 28, are convicted felons.

After Mabry’s death, Ayala was arrested on charges including Manslaughter by Culpable Negligence and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

“The children were not injured physically, but they will likely carry emotional wounds forever. Not only have they effectively lost both parents, the toddler who accidentally shot his father in the back will have to grow up with the knowledge that his actions caused his dad’s death,” said Mina.

