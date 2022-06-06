ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Florida Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Shoots And Kills His Father

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago

A Florida mother has been arrested on multiple charges after her 2-year-old son shot and killed his father, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 26, 2022, deputies responded to a call of a man shot and found 26-year-old Reggie Maybry suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Maybry was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced dead from the bullet.

On Monday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina held a press conference releasing details of the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49RBtM_0g2RzYjq00
Sheriff John Mina and Marie Ayala, 28

“Three children ages, five two, and five months old we’re in the home but we’re not injured. Thankfully,” said Mina.

“At the, at the scene, the five-year-old told the authorities it was his two-year-old brother who shot,” said Mina.

Sheriff Mina said that as the investigation into the shooting developed, it was learned that Maybry was shot in the back by the child.

In this case the sheriff said the father, who lost his life, should not even have had a gun. He and his wife, Marie Ayala, 28, are convicted felons.

After Mabry’s death, Ayala was arrested on charges including Manslaughter by Culpable Negligence and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

“The children were not injured physically, but they will likely carry emotional wounds forever. Not only have they effectively lost both parents, the toddler who accidentally shot his father in the back will have to grow up with the knowledge that his actions caused his dad’s death,” said Mina.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 5

Ryan X
3d ago

this is a perfect example of what not to do if you have guns and small children in the same house! put a trigger lock on the gun and for god sakes don't keep it at a level where a two year old can grab it!

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
vnexplorer.net

Mother charged after 2-year-old uses her gun to shoot father dead

© FOX 35 Orlando Screenshot 2022-06-07 at 9.14.21 AM.png. A 28-year-old Florida woman was charged with manslaughter on Monday after her two-year-old boy accidentally shot his father. The incident happened last month when 26-year-old Reggie Mabry was playing a video game in his home in Orlando, Florida, and one...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felons#Violent Crime#Florida Mom Charged#Firearm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
newsdaytonabeach.com

10 Year-Old Arrested in Orlando on Murder Charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 10 year-old girl in Orlando has been arrested in connection a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on May 30th. She is charged with second degree murder after purportedly taking a gun given to her by her mother and shooting a woman whom the mother was arguing with in the head. It's not yet clear whether she'll be charged as an adult.
ORLANDO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy