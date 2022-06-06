ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach man with history of drug trafficking sentenced to 17 years in prison

By Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
A 47-year-old Fort Walton Beach man, who was once at large on state arrest warrants and a bond violation, was sentenced to 17 1/2 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and firearm charges.

Thomas Joe Obregon, also known as “Tommy Gun,” pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Related coverage:FWB man faces drugs, firearms charges after failing to appear in court

More about Obregon's criminal history:Man charged with heroin trafficking while free on bond for same change

Jason Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the sentence in a Monday press release. In the release, Coody referred to the charges against Obregon, who had five previous felony convictions, as “serious crimes" and said he believes those who commit such crimes “are deserving of significant prison sentences.”

“Our law enforcement partners work tirelessly to keep us safe and are to be commended for apprehending this armed fugitive and bringing his trafficking of addictive and deadly controlled substances to an end," Coody said. "Our community is safer due to their valiant efforts.”

Obregon was arrested in July 2020 for trafficking heroin and was out on bond in November 2020 when he was arrested again on the same charge, as well as warrants for battery, fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended license.

He reportedly failed to appear in court and was wanted on an order revoking bond in October 2021, according to previous reports from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was at large until the OCSO and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force found Obregon at a hotel on Okaloosa Island Oct. 21.

Rise in overdose deaths:Over 200 NWFL residents died of overdoses last year. Here's how fentanyl played a role

Task force members discovered 390 grams of fentanyl, nearly 231 grams of heroin and a stolen Glock 9mm pistol during a search of his vehicle. They also found methamphetamine in Obregon’s pants pockets, according to the OCSO.

As part of an investigation into Obregon’s drug trafficking activities, investigators were able to link him to over 100 grams of “super blues,” or pressed pills containing fentanyl. Obregon also was linked to 400 grams of methamphetamine and 100 grams of heroin.

Officials believe fentanyl may have contributed to a rise in overdose deaths across the nation and in the Florida Panhandle last year. Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

“DEA will not waiver in our pursuit of holding individuals like Mr. Obregon accountable for their crimes,” DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter said. “This case is a testament to what we can accomplish with strong collaborative partnerships with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.”

The case resulted from a joint investigation by the OCSO, the DEA, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Amanda Gordon prosecuted the case.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see this sentence and these concrete results arising from local, state, and federal partnerships focused on keeping dangerous felons and deadly drugs off our streets,” Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden said. “Thomas Obregon is a habitual violent drug trafficker who is now going to be exactly where he needs to be, behind bars.”

