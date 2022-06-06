ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Road Usage Bill Passes Louisiana Legislature, Awaits Governor’s Signature

By JayCee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TF7A6_0g2RyXtK00
JayCee

Louisiana House Bill 1031 has been passed by the Louisiana Legislature, and now it awaits the governor's signature.

The bill, according to The Daily Advertiser, the bill is "to end the free ride for electric and hybrid vehicles owners" in Louisiana.

As it stands, tax money received by the state through the sale of gasoline at the pumps is put toward highway and bridge upkeep.

The current tax on gasoline in Louisiana is around $.20 per gallon and, as you know, owners of electric vehicles aren't purchasing gas, so that tax revenue is less than it would be if every vehicle were gas-powered.

This bill would (help) ensure that tax revenue dedicated to road maintenance/improvements continues to come as more people in the state acquire electric vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFLYx_0g2RyXtK00
Getty Images for Go Ultra Low

This road usage fee bill is expected to be signed by Governor Edwards.

According to reporting from the Daily Advertiser, the current average tax paid yearly by individual Louisiana drivers is around $150.

The new law, should it be signed by the governor, would impose an annual fee of $80 for hybrid vehicle owners and $110 for electric vehicle owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2LsK_0g2RyXtK00
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Those taxes would be paid by the vehicle owner when it files its state taxes and, as it stands, the state would be relying on "voluntary compliance", according to the story.

What You Need to Prepare Your Dog for a Road Trip

10 of Buc-ee's Best Snack Options for the Open Road

Comments / 0

Related
KTAL

Louisiana legislative session wraps up with historic budget, controversial social bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session has come to a close after passing a historic budget and a number of tense social policies. Once-in-a-lifetime investments shined through the $39-billion budget. The governor signed off on the budget without many line-item vetoes. The biggest investments are going towards the Mississippi River and Calcasieu River bridges.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Government
99.9 KTDY

NEW LOUISIANA LAW: Nursing Homes Must Have Generators

A new law will soon be in effect in Louisiana: nursing homes must have emergency generators. According to WDSU, the new requirement passed both the Louisiana Senate and House and is expected to be signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards. St. Martin Parish Senator Fred Mills is the...
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Gov. Edwards calls lawmakers into special session after court rejects redistricting map

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday called the Louisiana Legislature into a special session to redraw the state’s congressional redistricting map that a federal judge ruled unlawful for limiting representation of the state’s one-third Black population to just one of its six U.S. House districts.  Edwards’ proclamation calls for the session to begin June 15 […] The post Gov. Edwards calls lawmakers into special session after court rejects redistricting map appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Louisiana Legislature#The Daily Advertiser
westcentralsbest.com

Louisiana to receive $176.7M through American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the first group of plans approved under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF), which includes Louisiana's. The CPF provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency. A key priority of the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. In addition to the $10 billion provided by the CPF, many governments are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) toward meeting the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of connecting every American household to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. Through these two programs, the American Rescue Plan is supplying among the first large waves of federal broadband funding under the Biden-Harris Administration and laying the groundwork for future funding provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
postsouth.com

Rick Ward resigns as District 17 senator

The conclusion of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature on Monday also marked the end of the road for state Sen. Rick Ward. Ward, R-Port Allen, announced his resignation last week. He said he accepted a job in the public relations sector and would continue to practice law.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
kadn.com

Affordable High-Speed Internet For Louisiana

Louisiana (KADN) -It's almost impossible for a business or families to operate in today's time without a strong and reliable internet connection. High-speed internet remains out of reach for millions of Americans. The U.S. Department of Treasury announced that Louisiana would be among the first four states to be approved to receive money to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
News Radio 710 KEEL

If You Have a Generator, A New Louisiana Law Could Save Your Life

With the 2022 hurricane upon us, a lot of local residents are thinking about storm preparation. Naturally, that means that folks who don't already have a generator are most likely considering one to ensure that they'll be ready if the power goes out for an extended amount of time. While having a generator may ease some worries, they can be extremely dangerous. To that end, a new bill working its way through the state's legislature could make the prospect of an emergency power source much safer.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Do You Pull a Boat Trailer? LDWF and OMV Announce Changes

If you pull a boat on a trailer the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Department of Revenue want to make your life a little easier. In fact, you could say these state agencies are making it easier for you to get that boat off that trailer and into the water faster.
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Judge Throws Out Louisiana Congressional Maps

Louisiana legislators learned in the waning hours of the 2022 regular session that they will soon have to return to the Capitol to redraw the state's congressional districts. A Baton Rouge federal judge has invalidated the Congressional maps approved in March by state legislators and vetoed by Governor John Bel Edwards. Lawmakers subsequently overrode that veto in a rare rebuke of the governor's power.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Law passed prevents Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail has won final passage in the state's Legislature. The state Senate voted 31-1 Friday to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican. The bill says that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician. The bill goes next to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy