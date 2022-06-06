Video released of car speeding down sidewalk in heart of Midtown

NEW YORK -- There were frightening moments on Sunday night when a car jumped a curb and drove down the sidewalk in the heart of Midtown .

It happened near Bryant Park, one of the city's most visited sites, as it was bustling with tourists, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

There was lots of foot traffic on Sunday outside a newsstand on West 42nd Street near Sixth Avenue. Just after 5 p.m., a man wearing yellow is seen on video finishing up a purchase when all of a sudden he and a woman are forced to dodge a red BMW that swerves onto the sidewalk.

"That's like you have no regard for public safety," said Justin Johnson of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

"I see people, a lot of people, scared and go," a newsstand worker said.

Witnesses told Rozner that after the car zipped past the newsstand it also passed an entire Citi Bike station and continued down the sidewalk before eventually getting back on 42nd Street.

Police said the driver struck a 29-year-old male cyclist who was riding on the sidewalk.

"That's crazy. I would expect at least more people to be hurt," Brooklyn resident Marco Cristino said.

Police said the victim suffered minor foot pain and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The surveillance shows around 30 seconds after the incident a police car come onto the sidewalk, but the driver was not caught.

Police said the vehicle fled eastbound on 42nd Street.

"It's sad because in all reality probably the person was under the influence, most likely," Chelsea resident Angie Montalvo said.

It's not clear if the driver was under any influence, but police said before the car jumped the curb officers tried to stop the vehicle for tinted windows, which are illegal in New York.

"You got motorcycles, you got scooters that come on the sidewalk, so you gotta be very careful around here," Washington Heights resident Casey Miller said.

"People walk up and down this block 24 hours a day," Johnson added. "Somebody could've died. It's crazy. It makes no sense."

Police say there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, adding there is a complaint on file for reckless endangerment against the driver.