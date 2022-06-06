ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video released of car speeding down sidewalk in heart of Midtown

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

Video released of car speeding down sidewalk in heart of Midtown 01:57

NEW YORK -- There were frightening moments on Sunday night when a car jumped a curb and drove down the sidewalk in the heart of Midtown .

It happened near Bryant Park, one of the city's most visited sites, as it was bustling with tourists, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported Monday.

READ MORE : Police: Pedestrian struck by vehicle on sidewalk near Bryant Park

There was lots of foot traffic on Sunday outside a newsstand on West 42nd Street near Sixth Avenue. Just after 5 p.m., a man wearing yellow is seen on video finishing up a purchase when all of a sudden he and a woman are forced to dodge a red BMW that swerves onto the sidewalk.

"That's like you have no regard for public safety," said Justin Johnson of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

"I see people, a lot of people, scared and go," a newsstand worker said.

Witnesses told Rozner that after the car zipped past the newsstand it also passed an entire Citi Bike station and continued down the sidewalk before eventually getting back on 42nd Street.

Police said the driver struck a 29-year-old male cyclist who was riding on the sidewalk.

"That's crazy. I would expect at least more people to be hurt," Brooklyn resident Marco Cristino said.

Police said the victim suffered minor foot pain and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The surveillance shows around 30 seconds after the incident a police car come onto the sidewalk, but the driver was not caught.

Police said the vehicle fled eastbound on 42nd Street.

"It's sad because in all reality probably the person was under the influence, most likely," Chelsea resident Angie Montalvo said.

It's not clear if the driver was under any influence, but police said before the car jumped the curb officers tried to stop the vehicle for tinted windows, which are illegal in New York.

"You got motorcycles, you got scooters that come on the sidewalk, so you gotta be very careful around here," Washington Heights resident Casey Miller said.

"People walk up and down this block 24 hours a day," Johnson added. "Somebody could've died. It's crazy. It makes no sense."

Police say there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing, adding there is a complaint on file for reckless endangerment against the driver.

CBS New York

2 teens dead after being pulled from the water in Jamaica Bay, Queens

NEW YORK - A swim ended tragically in Queens Friday. Dozens of first responders were seen trying to find teenage boys on Howard Beach near the Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge. As CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports, it's a beautiful spot that's popular with fishermen and windsurfers who say the water there can be tricky. The call for help came shortly before noon: Two kids missing in Jamaica Bay. Search and rescue teams from the NYPD and FDNY rushed to the scene near Beach 121st Street and Newport Avenue. Police say they were both 13. "I see, like, boats, the NYPD boats, two helicopters came and...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Man allegedly slashes 2 teens inside Upper West Side McDonald’s: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man allegedly slashed two teenagers inside a Manhattan McDonald’s on Tuesday morning, police said. Jovani Bowen, 24, allegedly approached a 17-year-old victim inside the Broadway eatery near West 71st Street around 8:15 a.m., police said. “What the f–k are you looking at?” he said, according to the criminal […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYPD school safety agent charged with breaking into ex-wife’s home: police

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD school safety agent was charged overnight with breaking into his ex-wife’s home, police said on Friday. Christopher Nicholson, 30, stole his ex-wife’s keys, broke into her home, stole her cellphone and broke it, according to officials.  Nicholson was charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, petit larceny, criminal trespassing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Multiple pedestrians struck by car on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Multiple pedestrians were struck by a car Wednesday morning on Staten Island.It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Cromwell Avenue and Hylan Boulevard in the Dongan Hills neighborhood. Fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. It's unclear what caused the crash or whether the driver stayed at the scene. Stick with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 
STATEN ISLAND, NY
