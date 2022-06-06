ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Researchers teaching people to respect shore birds' beach space

By Carolyn Gusoff
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wzKy_0g2RxyZ200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kAnYP_0g2RxyZ200
Researchers teaching humans to respect shore birds' beach space 02:17

LONG ISLAND -- Two Long Island beaches are part of a national study into how human behavior can help endangered shore birds.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, our beaches are filled with threatened birds that thrive when given room to nest and rest.

Lido Beach may look somewhat empty, but it's actually filled with fragile bird life that is breeding.

Long Island ocean beaches are as much a people playground as they are a wildlife preserve.

"It's an entire ecosystem that we are protecting, but also how to balance that with recreation and to provide these spaces for people to come with their families to enjoy the beaches," said Tara Schneider-Moran, a Town of Hempstead biologist.

The Town of Hempstead and Jones Beach are part of a national study to find the best way to help humans understand our beaches belong to endangered birds like piping plovers, American oystercatchers, terns, and black skimmers, too.

"We do want to push for this idea of sharing the shore. It's not just their nesting area, that it's also our beach season where we are playing volleyball, going swimming," said Shelby Casas of Audubon NY.

The study on the East Coast's Atlantic Flyway, conducted by the Audubon Society and Virginia Tech, will determine how best to teach the public to co-exist, keeping dogs away, and walking around shore birds, not through a flock.

"I like to think of it as sort of a smiley face. If you think of the two birds right in front of you along the edge of the water or out in the sand, if you just do a half circle around them, then you're not walking straight at them," said Ashley Dayer, a professor of fish and wildlife at Virginia Tech.

The researchers are getting the message out with fencing, signage, in-person outreach, and asking the public to keep at least 100 feet from a nesting area.

"That's a little hard to visualize. We have a lot of ways. It's like six kayaks worth of space from the birds. Stay out of the fenced areas. They are clearly marked. They have signage," Casas said.

Getting too close makes birds fly off in fear leaving eggs and young vulnerable.

"We want to protect them so that generations to come can appreciate them and go to the beach and see them nesting for years and years to come," Casas said.

"They are beautiful birds. We love seeing them," said Gail Blumenthal of Oceanside.

"I love the beach, it's nature. The animals belong here," added Stacey Ortiz of Bellmore.

The study's results are due next spring. Researchers are hoping to determine how many more chicks were bred because humans learned how to share the shore.

There are 464 nesting pairs of piping plovers across Long Island.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Eddie's Sweet Shop: A '1930s time warp' in Forest Hills where the ice cream is homemade

NEW YORK – For Eddie's Sweet Shop owner Vito Citrano, the secret to the best ice cream is doing things from scratch."We make everything, all the ice cream. We whip the whipped cream by hand. We make our hot fudge, caramel, most of our syrups," he said.Vito first began helping out at the Forest Hills ice cream parlor as a child, when his father Giuseppe Citrano was at the helm. An immigrant from Southern Italy, Giuseppe purchased the shop in 1968, though it had already been a soda fountain for decades. With plans to sell, he named it after a fictional...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Local businesses hoping for Belmont Stakes boost this weekend

ELMONT, N.Y. - The hoopla is building for this weekend's historic Belmont Stakes, back to its normal crowd capacity for the first in three years.Horse racing fans are hoping for clear skies, and CBS2's Jennifer McLogan say Long Island businesses are hoping the odds are in their favor for an economic boost. The starting gate was brought to the Garden City hotel - the tradition kicks off Belmont Stakes festivities. The Belmont Jewel - the official cocktail of the Belmont Stakes - is being served alongside a 2022 version, the Belmont Buck - bourbon, lemon juice and ginger beer. And nothing says horse...
ELMONT, NY
CBS New York

Weeks after odyssey, Bailey the Brooklyn puppy recovering

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn puppy that made headlines for running through both the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and the Holland Tunnel was released from a veterinary hospital on Wednesday.CBS2's Steve Overmyer has the latest on the dog's incredible journey.He saw Bailey, one month after his harrowing trip and after he spent the past few weeks rehabbing back in Brooklyn."I've been here with him every day with a rotisserie chicken and he's taking food from my hand," said Harriet Zucker of Red Hook Dog Rescue.READ MORE: Port Authority officers go on paw patrol, capture 7-month-old dog that went on a trek from...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

For 82-year-old Joe Camelia, Jr., the tailoring business is a family legacy

NUTLEY, N.J. -- For decades, a New Jersey tailor has been in business, dressing some of the area's most recognizable TV figures and entertainers.When the pandemic hit, business was bleak.Now he's also working to ensure the future of his family and of custom-made clothing.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Wednesday, you could say the tailoring business is in Joe Camelia's blood."He opened up a store in those days, I really don't remember, it was the '30's or '40's. He put a key in the door. There was no government in those days," Camelia said.For generations, Joe Camelia, Jr., has continued a...
NUTLEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, NY
Hempstead, NY
Lifestyle
City
Hempstead, NY
City
Lido Beach, NY
City
Bellmore, NY
CBS New York

NYC lifting mask mandate for 2-to-4-year-olds Monday

NEW YORK -- The health commissioner says he is confident the city is past the peak of this latest COVID-19 wave.It comes as case numbers have fallen by 26 percent over the past two weeks.As a result, Mayor Eric Adams is lifting the mask mandate for toddlers in schools and day care centers, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday.The mayor's decision to make it mask optional for young children comes just over three months after he lifted the mask mandate for kids in grades K-12. For some, it was a long time coming, but there are still many parents worried about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Josephine de Moura speaks out about "Alexandra's Law" which would teach about the dangers of rip currents

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - A gifted Long Island athlete got caught in a rip current, tried to fight it, panicked and was swept away. In a story you will only see on CBS2, Jennifer McLogan speaks with the student-athlete's mother, who is now on an emotional mission to educate others about the dangers of rip currents. "My daughter did not know how to get out of a rip current," said Josephine de Moura. Her daughter Alexandra was a star athlete at Garden City High School, a nationally recognized gymnast, and student leader at George Washington University, drowned in a rip current in Mexico. "We're...
GARDEN CITY, NY
CBS New York

New research shows rent skyrocketing across Manhattan

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are getting priced out when it comes to rent.The median rent in Manhattan hit a record high of $4,000 in May, the highest price ever reported by the brokerage Douglas Elliman.That number is up 25 percent from May of last year. It's being attributed to a post-pandemic boom and high mortgage rates.Demonstrators marched through the streets of Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Thursday, chanting "The tenants united will never be defeated" and "Housing is a human right."Protesters told CBS2's Dick Brennan they can barely get by as rents soar citywide."It's just ridiculous. Everybody is not rich," Brownsville resident Brenda...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

NYC officials stress Pride safety in wake of recent mysterious death

NEW YORK -- Questions still remain surrounding the death of a man who got into a taxi outside a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen more than a month ago. With Pride Month underway, New York City officials are focused on making sure this year's celebrations are safe for everyone. As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, the city hosts the largest Pride celebration in the world. With huge crowds expected, officials say providing a safe experience is their top priority. They held a news conference Wednesday, discussing safety in light of the recent mysterious death of 25-year-old Julio Ramirez. On April 20, Ramirez went out with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Birds#Signage#The Beaches#The Town Of Hempstead#American#Audubon Ny#The Audubon Society
CBS New York

2 teens dead after being pulled from the water in Jamaica Bay, Queens

NEW YORK - A swim ended tragically in Queens Friday. Dozens of first responders were seen trying to find teenage boys on Howard Beach near the Jamaica Bay wildlife refuge. As CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports, it's a beautiful spot that's popular with fishermen and windsurfers who say the water there can be tricky. The call for help came shortly before noon: Two kids missing in Jamaica Bay. Search and rescue teams from the NYPD and FDNY rushed to the scene near Beach 121st Street and Newport Avenue. Police say they were both 13. "I see, like, boats, the NYPD boats, two helicopters came and...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

State-of-the-art library opens in Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn Heights

NEW YORK -- Officials with the Brooklyn Public Library unveiled a new building Wednesday that aims to serve the community. As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported, the project has been eight years in the making. It's a new chapter for readers in Brooklyn Heights as officials unveiled their new state-of-the-art library in Cadman Plaza. "It's beautiful and sun filled and contains sort of all the features that a 21st century library should," said Linda Johnson, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Public Library. It has more than 26,000 square feet of space, making it the second largest in Brooklyn behind...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Latest stats show positive gains for NYC tourism industry

NEW YORK -- Is New York City on the verge of a comeback?Mayor Eric Adams seems to think so. He announced record demand for the tourism industry last week.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on what this means for business.You don't need to tell New Yorkers that it has been a long two years for the city's restaurant and entertainment industries. But with summer approaching, many in the business are cautiously optimistic that tourists are finally coming back to the Big Apple.The Duhova family has finally made it from Slovakia to New York City for their honeymoon.And now that they're here,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

George Washington Bridge goes cashless in July

NEW YORK -- The George Washington Bridge is going cashless.Starting July 10, a new electronic tolling system goes online.Cash toll collection will be eliminated in hopes of easing delays crossing the GWB.The new system will capture images of license plates for payment by mail for non-E-ZPass customers.It's part of the Port Authority's push to upgrade bridge and tunnel crossings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
CBS New York

Staten Island mom livid after 6-year-old left on school bus

NEW YORK -- A Staten Island mother wants answers after she says her young daughter was left behind on a school bus about an hour after she boarded it on her way to school.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to the little girl and her mother on Wednesday."When my friends were not there, I felt a little bit sad," 6-year-old Jayde Carlsen said.The little girl said she was on her way to school on May 27 when she fell asleep on the bus and woke up alone.The bus was parked near Mason Avenue and Quintard Street, about a mile from her school,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Clinic supporting families that experience stillbirth opens in New York City

NEW YORK -- Every year, more than 20,000 pregnancies nationwide result in stillbirth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Now, a first of its kind clinic is opening in Manhattan for women and families who have experienced this heartbreaking tragedy.For Marny Smith and her husband Michael, one-year-old Zosia is the light of their life. They suffered unfathomable loss on the journey to parenthood. In 2019, their son Heath was stillborn at nearly 37 weeks."We were completely shattered, devastated," Smith said. "You know, it's supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. And with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Yonkers set to receive 11,000 units of baby formula

YONKERS, N.Y. -- The first shipment of baby formula meant to help residents in Westchester County is set to arrive. Yonkers officials say more than 11,000 units of formula will be delivered Friday. They will be available at Stew Leonard's starting Saturday.Meanwhile, there's new information about the plant at the center of the shortage. The company Abbot Nutrition and the FDA were reportedly warned twice about issues at the plant a year before a massive recall. A former employee at the Michigan plant filed a complaint in February 2021, and a source says it was passed on to the FDA shortly after that. The plant shut down in February of this year after allegations of unsanitary conditions. Abbot says it wasn't able to confirm the allegations from the original complaint. Production resumed at the plant this past weekend. 
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Rising inflation hitting consumers in the pocketbook: "Everything is expensive nowadays"

NEW YORK - You're coming out of pocket now more than ever for just about everything. U.S. inflation has hit a new four-decade high. Friday morning, the U.S. Labor Department reported prices in May surged 8.6%. CBS2's Andrea Grymes spoke with frustrated consumers. Bronx resident Christina Campbell got a free bag of groceries Friday at a Catholic Charities pop-up food pantry in West Farms. "It comes in handy because I don't get food stamps. So it comes in handy because food is expensive," Campbell said. Those prices continue to go up. The Labor Department says inflation grew to 8.6% last month, the steepest increase in 40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Revelers party at Pride Month event at Gracie Mansion

NEW YORK -- Eric Adams promises to be the best mayor ever for the LGBTQ community.CBS2's Tony Aiello was at the Gracie Mansion reception for Pride Month on Tuesday night and has more.A Pride Month NYPD patrol car greeted the hundreds who partied on the grounds of Gracie Mansion and cheered the following from the mayor:"Here in New York, we are happy to say 'We are gay,'" Adams said.Most in our area agree that the Big Apple is generally a great place to be part of the LGBTQ community."We're seeing nationwide that things are changing. Our community's being attacked, so...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams takes fight to get guns off NYC streets to Washington

NEW YORK -- As gun violence continues to plague New York City, Mayor Eric Adams went to Washington on Wednesday to plead with Congress to enact tougher gun laws that will help stem the tide of bloodshed here.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported, Adams told lawmakers now is the time to protect our children.Dramatic surveillance video shows a gun battle on a busy Queens street in which a 28-year old in a grey hoodie was shot in the shoulder by the man in a red-and-white-striped shirt. Luckily, no innocent bystanders were injured in the exchange of gunfire.But it was just one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Family desperately searching for Tijae Baker, Brooklyn woman missing after traveling to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK - A family is desperately searching for answers in the disappearance of young woman from Brooklyn who hasn't been seen in more than a month. The mother of 23-year-old Tijae Baker says her daughter vanished after accepting a job offer online and traveling to another state. Her mother has been looking for her ever since. "My baby is out there, and traumatized and scared," Toquanna Baker told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. Toquanna Baker hasn't seen her daughter since May 1. She says Tijae Baker took a bus from Wortman Avenue, where she lives, to Washington, D.C. for a weekend art job. "She just did...
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
22K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy