ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bergen Record

Mima's Cuban Cafe in East Rutherford set to close doors due to COVID

By Esther Davidowitz, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CZqAh_0g2Rxige00

Mima's Cuban Cafe, a fast-casual restaurant in East Rutherford, has succumbed to the devastation COVID-19 has inflicted on so many restaurants. Its last day will be June 15.

Chef and owner Kassandra Gutierrez, an alum of the Culinary Institute of America, said that her three-year-old restaurant "just couldn't recover from COVID-19," which was made that much worse by the startling increase in food prices.

"I didn't want to dig myself more into a financial hole," Gutierrez said.

The decision to close was difficult, she said. "Since January, I kept thinking maybe things will pick up. They did, but not enough to sustain the increase of everything else."

Gutierrez announced the closing on Instagram, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share with you all that Mima’s will be closing its doors to the public on June 15th. After almost three incredible years, we unfortunately have to say goodbye to our loyal guests. Thank you all for your fervent support and commitment to our growth."

Is this end of Mima's Cuban Cafe?

"I plan on keeping the name and menu and come out for street fairs. Maybe," Gutierrez said, "I'll have a food truck."

Related: The resurgence of Cuban restaurants in North Jersey: Where to dine on authentic cuisine

Related: Take a Latin culinary adventure in North Jersey. Passport not required

Mima's Cuban Cafe is at 850 Paterson Ave., East Rutherford; 973-246-8475; mimascubancafenj.com .

Esther Davidowitz is the food editor for NorthJersey.com. For more on where to dine and drink, please subscribe today and sign up for our North Jersey Eats newsletter .

Email: davidowitz@northjersey.com

Twitter: @estherdavido

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mima's Cuban Cafe in East Rutherford set to close doors due to COVID

Comments / 1

Related
roi-nj.com

Kushner breaks ground on 265-unit luxury complex in East Hanover

In what sure feels like an increasing trend in northern New Jersey, Kushner has begun the demolition of an aging suburban office building in East Hanover — the first step in creating a 265-unit luxury apartment complex. The project, at 72 Eagle Rock Ave., is expected to be completed...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
CBS New York

For 82-year-old Joe Camelia, Jr., the tailoring business is a family legacy

NUTLEY, N.J. -- For decades, a New Jersey tailor has been in business, dressing some of the area's most recognizable TV figures and entertainers.When the pandemic hit, business was bleak.Now he's also working to ensure the future of his family and of custom-made clothing.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Wednesday, you could say the tailoring business is in Joe Camelia's blood."He opened up a store in those days, I really don't remember, it was the '30's or '40's. He put a key in the door. There was no government in those days," Camelia said.For generations, Joe Camelia, Jr., has continued a...
NUTLEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Food Prices#North Jersey#Food Truck#Food Drink#Public Health#Restaurants#Cuban#Latin
paramuspost.com

URBY AND LMXD ANNOUNCE PRIORITY WAITLIST FOR NEWARK URBY

Leasing to Kick off this Summer for Acclaimed Brand’s Newest Community in Downtown Newark. Newark, NJ (June 7, 2022) — Construction is nearing completion on Newark Urby, paving the way for leasing to officially launch this summer. In anticipation of the opening, Urby and LMXD, which have teamed up to create the new mixed-use project in New Jersey’s largest city, today announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist for prospective residents to receive advance information on the community and be among the first to schedule private tours of Urby Newark, which is located at 155 Washington Street.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Wedding Favorite Liberty House Shakes Things Up Under AJ Capella

It’s not all about banquets, weddings and parties at Liberty House in Jersey City, where Chef AJ Capella is aiming to attract people without a special occasion. One of the state’s most desired events venues—a regular on the pages of New Jersey Bride—the restaurant itself is sometimes overlooked. Capella has been working to change that since last August when he took on the role of executive chef.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey

So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream. I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

In New Jersey, your property is not your property (Opinion)

Private property rights are at the core of our republic and most civilized, advanced societies. In New Jersey, not so much. A Democratic assemblywoman from Bergen County has written a bill that would require a landowner to get permission from his neighbors to hunt on his/her OWN land! As Joe Biden would say, "no joke".
POLITICS
yeahthatskosher.com

New Kosher Steakhouse Opening in Rockland: Dolcetto

Chef Zach Hess, of both T-Fusion and Bordeaux Steakhouse fame, is bringing his talents to Monsey via Dolcetto, a new steakhouse set to open in early June. The restaurant’s carefully designed menu will feature curated aged meats and a varied drink menu, all made with the freshest ingredients and highest quality meats.
MONSEY, NY
roi-nj.com

CBRE announces $47M sale of Essex Mall in West Caldwell

A grocery-anchored shopping center in West Caldwell sold for $47 million, according to a Tuesday announcement from CBRE. The 189,773-square-foot Essex Mall is a 97% leased center and anchored by Stop & Shop and Marshalls with excellent frontage and access from the heavily traveled Bloomfield Avenue. Additional tenants at the center include PNC Bank, Compassion First, a newly built-out 24/7 pet hospital, Twisterz and a diverse mix of restaurants and other service-oriented tenants.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Buy gas from Costco in NJ? They’re about to make a major change

As the average price of gas climbs over $5 per gallon, many New Jersey drivers have found relief in lower prices at wholesale retailers. That could be about to change. Signs posted at three Costco stores in Brick, Marlboro and North Brunswick have the message that store membership will be required for the purchase of gasoline starting July 5.
GAS PRICE
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy