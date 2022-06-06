The New York Mets open a three-game road series against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. at Petco Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63) will start for New York, while Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80) goes for San Diego.

The Mets (37-19) lead the National League East by 8½ games, while the Padres (33-21) trail the Dodgers by two games in the NL West.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday:

Tipico Mobile Sportsbook: Register Today!

John Connolly is a breaking news editor for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all the major news happening in North Jersey, subscribe here. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter .

Email: connolly@northjersey.com

Twitter: @JohnConnolly_22

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New York Mets, San Diego Padres announce Monday night starting lineups