New York Mets, San Diego Padres announce Monday night starting lineups

By John Connolly, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

The New York Mets open a three-game road series against the San Diego Padres on Monday night.

First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. at Petco Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and on the MLB Network nationally.

Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63) will start for New York, while Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80) goes for San Diego.

The Mets (37-19) lead the National League East by 8½ games, while the Padres (33-21) trail the Dodgers by two games in the NL West.

Here are the lineups announced by the teams on Monday:

