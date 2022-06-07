ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family of British journalist missing in Amazon urges action

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of veteran British journalist Dom Phillips is urging more action be taken to find him after he went missing in the Brazilian Amazon. Mr Phillips, 57, disappeared along with Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Araújo Pereira in a remote rainforest area while researching a book. The two...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dom Phillips: Possible human remains found in hunt for journalist

Brazilian police have found possible human remains in their search for UK journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. The police say experts will analyse the "organic material" found in a river near the town of Atalaia do Norte in the remote Amazon rainforest. The pair went missing while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dom Phillips: Blood found in search for pair missing in Brazil

Police in Brazil are examining blood found in the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and local indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. Traces of blood found on a boat belonging to a fisherman, who has been arrested, will be tested to see whether it is human or animal. The pair went...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

'Top Gun' jets touch down in Scotland

Five American fighter jets have touched down in Scotland. 10 F/A-18 Hornets were due to land at Prestwick Airport on their way to take part in Nato operations in Eastern Europe on Wednesday. However, five were diverted to Reykjavik in Iceland, so five landed at the Ayrshire base with their...
WORLD
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

US travel: the new rules after Covid test dropped

As US-bound British holidaymakers prepare for the first transatlantic summer since 2019, the pre-departure Covid test rule is about to be dropped.Starting on 12 June, international arrivals by air no longer need to take a Covid-19 test on the day of departure to the US, or the previous day.The move from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, the health regulator in the US) saves cost and hassle for UK visitors to America this summer. It also cuts the risk of potential disappointment if a traveller tests positive and has to cancel the trip – though the CDC still recommends...
TRAVEL
BBC

Jennifer Andrews: Murder accused appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Leeds. Jennifer Andrews, 35, was found at the property in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, on Monday night and died later in hospital. Rawden Ibbitson, 31, of Bangor Grove, Leeds, who is also charged with possessing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Transgender Sussex paramedic says patients refuse her help

A paramedic has said patients have refused her care because she is transgender. Steph Meech, who works for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb), has been a paramedic for 20 years. Since coming out she has received verbal and physical abuse from patients. Nationally there were 11,749 reports of...
SOCIETY
BBC

Drug workers warn heroin treatment shortage will cost lives

An "unprecedented shortage" of a substitute for illegal heroin in England is putting hundreds of lives at risk, say drug workers. Diamorphine is a pharmaceutical form of the drug prescribed when methadone and other medications are ineffective. Former heroin users have told the BBC they have relapsed for the first...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Human remains found at former police HQ could be 2,000 years old

Human remains found in the grounds of a former police headquarters in North Yorkshire could date from about 2,000 years ago, archaeologists have said. Bones and a human molar were found together with several artefacts by builders at Newby Wiske Hall, near Northallerton, in April. The Grade II-listed mansion was...
SCIENCE
BBC

Birmingham: Student nurse's 'pride' to share headbutt ordeal

A student nurse says she is "proud" to have shared on social media a video of her being headbutted by a man as she returned home. Kareena Patel, 19, said it happened after two men catcalled and whistled at her and a friend before following them home from a petrol station on 3 June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Shah Rahman: Terrorist sent back to jail over secret bank account

A convicted terrorist who was jailed for plotting to bomb the London Stock Exchange has been put back behind bars after police uncovered a secret bank account following his release. Shah Rahman was one of four al Qaida-inspired British extremists who pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

