Every Pac-12 player on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Jack Carlough
 3 days ago

The College Football Hall of Fame released its 2023 ballot on Monday and of the 80 players listed in the FBS, 17 of them hailed from a current Pac-12 school.

Colorado had two players named while Utah, Stanford, Oregon USC, Cal, UCLA, Washington State and Arizona State also had at least one nomination.  Overall, it wasn’t a bad year for the Conference of Champions.

Several of these players also had great NFL success, with the Golden Bears especially flaunting a trio of big names.

Here are all 17 players that played for current Pac-12 schools on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot:

Jeff Bregel — OL, USC

https://twitter.com/USC_FB/status/1533871846927413248

Reggie Bush — RB, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SwZL_0g2RtwN400 Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports
(c) 2004 by Joe Robbins

Mark Carrier — S, USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxQjQ_0g2RtwN400 (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Joe Garten — OL, Colorado

https://twitter.com/NFFNetwork/status/1533828967483973632

Toby Gerhart — RB, Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykgEl_0g2RtwN400 Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Gonzalez — TE, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gE7Nn_0g2RtwN400 Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport

LaMichael James — RB, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dma9U_0g2RtwN400 Kirby Lee-Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Leaf — QB, Washington State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9cKx_0g2RtwN400 Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

John Lee — PK, UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uG9Nl_0g2RtwN400 Mike Powell /Allsport

Marshawn Lynch — RB, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLjZJ_0g2RtwN400 Phil Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Haloti Ngata — DT, Oregon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfvXG_0g2RtwN400 Photo by Joe Robbins-USA TODAY Sports
(c) 2004 by Joe Robbins

Ken Norton Jr. — LB, UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhpAP_0g2RtwN400 Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Rivera — LB, California

https://twitter.com/CalFootball/status/1533831002467889152

Matt Russell — LB, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QMcMO_0g2RtwN400 Jamie Squire /Allsport

Alex Smith — QB, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QSzA_0g2RtwN400 Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Eric Weddle — DB, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NO3pK_0g2RtwN400 (Photo by L. Scott Wambsganss/Getty Images)

Luis Zendejas — PK, Arizona State

https://twitter.com/ASUFootball/status/1533826999570997248

