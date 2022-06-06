Every Pac-12 player on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
The College Football Hall of Fame released its 2023 ballot on Monday and of the 80 players listed in the FBS, 17 of them hailed from a current Pac-12 school.
Colorado had two players named while Utah, Stanford, Oregon USC, Cal, UCLA, Washington State and Arizona State also had at least one nomination. Overall, it wasn’t a bad year for the Conference of Champions.
Several of these players also had great NFL success, with the Golden Bears especially flaunting a trio of big names.
Here are all 17 players that played for current Pac-12 schools on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot:
Jeff Bregel — OL, USC
https://twitter.com/USC_FB/status/1533871846927413248
Reggie Bush — RB, USC
Mark Carrier — S, USC
Joe Garten — OL, Colorado
https://twitter.com/NFFNetwork/status/1533828967483973632
Toby Gerhart — RB, Stanford
Tony Gonzalez — TE, California
LaMichael James — RB, Oregon
Ryan Leaf — QB, Washington State
John Lee — PK, UCLA
Marshawn Lynch — RB, California
Haloti Ngata — DT, Oregon
Ken Norton Jr. — LB, UCLA
Ron Rivera — LB, California
https://twitter.com/CalFootball/status/1533831002467889152
Matt Russell — LB, Colorado
Alex Smith — QB, Utah
Eric Weddle — DB, Utah
Luis Zendejas — PK, Arizona State
https://twitter.com/ASUFootball/status/1533826999570997248
1
1
Comments / 0