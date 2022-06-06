J.Lo's slinky black dress has a big surprise in the back, plus more fashion hits and misses from the MTV Movie & TV and Unscripted awards

Why Jennifer Lopez was initially furious about her 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was hailed as a massive success by critics and fans alike — but Jennifer initially slammed the collaboration as "the worst idea in the world." The singer's true feelings play out in her upcoming Netflix documentary, "Halftime," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 8. "This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," J.Lo says in the film, according to Sports Illustrated. "This is something I have been working for and hoping for for years," she later explains, though that's just one of her issues with the concept. As she tells her music director in the film, six minutes isn't enough time for both singers to cover the ground they want to, musically, let alone convey a message about the immigration crisis the U.S. was facing at the time. "It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done," adds her manager, Benny Medina. J.Lo also reveals NFL "higher-ups" demanded she and Shakira "pull the cages" they planned to include onstage in protest of children being kept in cages at ICE detention centers at the time. She's later seen telling NFL execs, "We're not changing the show." (And they didn't.) "Halftime" hits Netflix June 14.

