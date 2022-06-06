ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.Lo's slinky black dress has a big surprise in the back, plus more fashion hits and misses from the MTV Movie & TV and Unscripted awards

By Megan Riedlinger
Cover picture for the articleThis year, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were followed with a prize ceremony for the reality world — the MTV Movie and TV...

wonderwall.com

Britney Spears is married! Find out what all her exes are up to (and look like) now

Exes are like opinions — we've all got 'em! And in Britney Spears' case, there are plenty! To celebrate the music star being off the market — she married actor and fitness model Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022, after more than five years as a couple — Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at Britney's exes to find out what they've been doing in their post-pop princess lives…
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Jurassic World: Dominion' opens in theaters: See Chris Pratt's hottest on-screen moments over the years

Chris Pratt is back as our favorite dino ethologist in "Jurassic World: Dominion," which opens in theaters on June 10, 2022. To mark the occasion, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the A-list actor's hottest on-screen moments from over the years, starting with this shot… The "Parks and Recreation" alum tamed both velociraptor and human hearts when he made his debut as Owen Grady in 2015's "Jurassic World."
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Andy Cohen mulls donating frozen embryos to his kids someday, plus more news

Andy Cohen says he might give his children his remaining frozen embryos. Now that he's happily raising two kids who were born via surrogate, Andy Cohen says he might pass on the remaining embryos to his children some day. On the June 6 edition of SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," the Bravo exec was asked about plans for any other embryos he may have frozen. "I have a few. I can't remember. I think I have three left?" Andy told the host. "You know what I'm thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them," he added. "Is that a weird thought?" Today.com reports it's a perfectly valid idea, actually, as do the folks at the National Embryo Donation Center, which coordinates embryo donation for those who may be finished having kids. Andy, 54, welcomed his first child, Benjamin, in 2019. Andy's daughter Lucy — a "biological sibling" to her big brother, Andy told Jeff — was born in April 2022.
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

Celebrate what would have been Judy Garland's 100th birthday with a look at the most stunning images from the iconic star's youth￼

That gingham dress, those auburn ringlets, those satin hair bows: Judy Garland will forever be Dorothy Gale, the velvet-voiced Kansas girl who discovers there's no place like home, from the 1939 classic "The Wizard of Oz." But her life story — from child performer to global superstar to tragic figure — became a cautionary tale about the perks and perils of young stardom. The supremely talented singer, actress and dancer never found her happy ending; she married five times, struggled with substance abuse and died of an accidental overdose on June 22, 1969, at just 47. But as we celebrate what would have been Judy's 100th birthday on June 10, 2022, join Wonderwall.com in looking back at the most stunning, iconic and delightful photos from the actress's younger days… Canine icon! A smiling Judy Garland cuddled Terry, the 6-year-old cairn terrier who played Toto in "The Wizard of Oz," on the 1939 film's set. After the movie, Terry's owner formally changed the pooch's name to Toto.
CELEBRITIES

