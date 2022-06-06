ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamtramck, MI

Hamtramck legend Pinky Deras, 'best Little League player ever,' dies at age 75

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Art "Pinky" Deras, the world's "greatest Little League player," died Sunday night.

Deras, 75, suffered from heart issues for the past couple of years, and it gave out over the weekend, said his son Adam.

Metro Detroiters know Deras as an iconic Little League pitcher who took Hamtramck to the Little League World Series championship in 1959. It was the state's only championship win until Taylor North won in 2021.

To his sons, Deras was a dedicated and loving dad. He hardly mentioned his time in Little League, Adam said.

ANOTHER HAMTRAMCK LEGEND:Ex-Tiger Ike Blessitt won't give up on his dream or hometown

"He did all this stuff, and we didn't even know about it," Adam said. "We didn't know how big it was until they really started doing the documentary. For everything he accomplished, he was very quiet, you would never know. He was a good man ... never bragged about it, just kept to himself and did his own thing."

Deras was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals and played in the minor leagues. After that, he joined the National Guard. When he came home, he lived in Sterling Heights and worked for the Warren Police Department for 29 years, Kevin, Deras' other son, said.

The tales of Deras' baseball prowess spread far and wide — he received letters from people from both coasts and other countries, Adam said.

And, because of changes to the league, Deras' records can quite literally never be broken.

"The way that the Little League rules are set up these days for player pitches, and the amount of playtime that they can get and the consecutive starts, his statistics are cemented in history, they'll never be broken," Kevin said.

Deras was inducted into the National Polish-American Sports Hall of Fame in 2011. The organization cited his incredible record and said his 1959 season statistics were "staggering": 18 starts, 18 complete game victories, 16 shutouts, 10 no-hitters and 298 strikeouts.

At the plate, he hit 13 home runs in 13 tournament games, and that year compiled 112 RBIs and a .641 average, according to the Hall of Fame.

In 1961, Deras led Hamtramck to the Pony League World Series Championship.

"Since Art's induction, he was (a) regular guest at our banquets," the organization said on Facebook. "Always a crowd favorite. Although a humble man, Art was very proud of his Polish heritage and we are very proud to have honored him in our hall of fame."

It has been decades since Deras' championship win, but his legacy remains strong.

In early may, Ex-Detroit Tiger Ike Blessitt praised Deras.

“These kids these days couldn’t sniff his jockstrap,” Blessitt said. “He’s the best Little Leaguer to ever play."

There's a documentary about him, he has thrown the first pitch at baseball games, he had a street named after him in Hamtramck and the city will dedicate its Little League field in Deras' honor, Kevin said.

Kevin said Deras was humble above all else.

"He was a big guy," Kevin said. "But he was not a strict authoritative type of figure, but you could tell he meant business without him saying it."

Although Deras had great success in sports, he never pressured his children to follow suit.

Both his sons played baseball anyway, and Adam said he was inspired by his dad. Deras would go to most of his games and cheer from the sidelines, never trying to steal any of the spotlight from his children.

"From the time I can remember at 3 years old, we were on the side of his house, playing catch," Adam said. "Even if the glove was too small to fit his hand, he'd put it on anyway and play catch with us. It didn't stop him."

Even after he stopped playing competitive sports, Deras was always watching a Tigers game — even from his hospital bed Saturday night.

Growing up, he took Adam and Kevin to baseball games and Michigan football games.

Adam said Deras always pushed him to be the best version of himself. In the family, Deras will be remembered not for his status as a legendary Little Leaguer, but as a loving and dedicated father.

"(His legacy is to) do what you can do to be the best person you are, and don't brag about it," Adam said. "Be good for yourself, not for anyone else. Don't do it for the stature or the light — do it just to be good. He did what he thought was right, and he wouldn't let anything stop him."

Deras is survived by his two sons, daughter Debbie, former wives Carol and Jane, and seven grandchildren.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

'On the Line': Motor City Pride, 50 years later

Apple Podcasts  |  Spotify  |  Stitcher  |  Google Podcasts On The Line Host: Cary Junior II Producer: Cary Junior II and Darcie Moran Executive producers:  Anjanette Delgado and Maryann Struman   Guests: Tim Retzloff, assistant professor of history and LGBTQ+ studies at Michigan State University Theme song: "Fort Trumbull" by DJ LostBoy, Detroit Email: ontheline@freepress.com On this episode: In 1972, there was a portion of the LGBTQ+ community in metro Detroit who couldn't imagine marching through the streets in support of their rights and in celebration of who...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Cinema Detroit and Detroit Hives celebrate bees with help from a Nicolas Cage cult classic

"Oh no! Not the bees!" If you're not up on your Nicolas Cage memes, this snippet of dialogue is screamed by the actor in a scene from 2006's "The Wicker Man." It's one of his more buzzworthy cinematic moments, at least in terms of social media sharing. It also explains the name of the event "Yes, The Bees!," which is happening Sunday in Detroit and includes a movie and a field trip illustrating the importance of bees to all living things. ...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Hamtramck, MI
Sports
City
Hamtramck, MI
City
Sterling Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
fox2detroit.com

Fifth-grader caught bringing gun to Detroit middle school

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fifth-grade student brought a gun to Amelia Earhart Elementary Middle School in Southwest Detroit Thursday. "This was one of my daughter’s classmates so that makes it even scarier, the child sits in the class with my child," said a concerned parent. The school sent...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Football Games#The St Louis Cardinals#The National Guard
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State HC Tom Izzo loses assistant coach

According to Michigan State, assistant basketball coach Mike Garland is retiring after 22 years with the program. “I’ve been blessed in my life to be provided many great opportunities, but among the best has been the opportunity to interact with the great young men who have been part of the Michigan State men’s basketball program and to do so alongside my friend and loving brother that I can’t say enough about, Tom Izzo, along with other fellow coaches during my time here.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Lloyd Carr’s grandson snubs Michigan for rival

On Thursday night, Saline High School quarterback CJ Carr officially announced that he is committing to Notre Dame. Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, currently plays for Saline High School and according to 247Sports, he is a 5-star rated quarterback. “I never wanted to...
SALINE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
MLive

Willie Artis, who helped GM build better boxes, dies at 88

FLINT, MI -- Soon after he turned 70, Willie Artis had already invested 25 years of his life founding, building up and shepherding his Genesee Packaging business through the ups and downs of the auto supply industry. But he told The Flint Journal then that he wasn’t ready to retire...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Group of Black Detroit police officers denied service at Novi's Bar Louie

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nearly a dozen Detroit police officers went to a Novi restaurant looking for a late meal, but were denied service. The group was predominantly African-American, but the general manager at Bar Louie insists that race was not a factor - adding it was a bad decision by the employee left in charge who chose to close up early.
NOVI, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Jazz and blues festival returns to Detroit neighborhood after pandemic cancellations

After two years lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jazzin’ at the Vanity will return toDetroit's Jefferson-Chalmers Business District on Juneteenth weekend. The two-day jazz and blues festival is held between Newport and Lakewood streets and celebrates both the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood and the historic Vanity Ballroom, Detroit’s last and largest surviving ballroom from the jazz era.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy