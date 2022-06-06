Ben Davis Joins to Discuss a Rejuvenating Weekend for The Phillies

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
MILWAUKEE – It’s been a whole new ballgame for the Phillies this past week. They have won seven in a row. They have outscored opponents 53-19 and slugged 18 homers in that span. They’re back to a game under .500. There is hope. And there are six home games on the docket, starting Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
In 2021 Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had one of his best years en route to winning NL MVP honors. But with his home run today, he's firmly in the running for another one. In the top of the seventh inning of today's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Harper had...
Comments / 0