Ben Davis Joins to Discuss a Rejuvenating Weekend for The Phillies

MILWAUKEE – It’s been a whole new ballgame for the Phillies this past week. They have won seven in a row. They have outscored opponents 53-19 and slugged 18 homers in that span. They’re back to a game under .500. There is hope. And there are six home games on the docket, starting Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO