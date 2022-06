Apple has revealed a new MacBook Air, with a complete new redesign.It brings the more square design from recent iPads, Macs and iPhones. And it includes the small “notch” at the top of the display that first arrived with the new MacBook Pro.And it has what Apple says is a much improved display, camera, microphones and speakers.All of that is powered by the M2, the second generation of Apple’s own chips for its Macs. Both were revealed – alongside new updates for the iPhone and Apple Watch – during Apple’s WWDC event.Apple had previously released a MacBook Air with the previous generation...

