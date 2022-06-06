ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

3 dead crows found in North Hills test positive for West Nile virus

By Darleene Powells
 3 days ago

West Nile virus has been confirmed in Los Angeles County for the first time this year, authorities said Monday.

The virus was detected in three dead crows collected in the North Hills area on May 26, according to the Los Angeles County Vector Control District. Mosquito samples had not tested positive for the virus in Los Angeles County yet.

"American crows can fly up to 40 miles each day from overnight roosting sites, so while there has not yet been virus activity detected in mosquito populations in Los Angeles County, this confirmation serves as an alert that mosquitos may soon become infected, and residents should take precautions," Steve Vetrone, director of Scientific-Technical Services, said in a statement.

There is no human vaccine for West Nile virus, which is usually transmitted via mosquito bite. Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or skin rash that can last for several days to months. One of 150 people will require hospitalization, and severe symptoms include coma, paralysis, and death, authorities said.

Los Angeles County residents can wear insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to ward off mosquito bites. They can also reduce the threat of West Nile by eliminating standing water, properly maintain pool, spa, and pond water; request mosquitofish to place in ornamental ponds, and report neglected swimming pools to their local vector control district.

Officials discover the year's first cases of West Nile virus from dead crows in North Hills

Mary Bates' instincts were spot on during her daily walk a couple of weeks ago when she saw something strange."I saw three dead crows here and then when I came home, there was a crow in our backyard and it was dying," she saidWithin an hour, the crow died prompting Bates to alert the Los Angeles County Vector District for help. The next day, officials picked up the birds and sent them to UC Davis for testing. On Tuesday, Vector Control told Bates the crows tested positive for West Nile virus. "I was pretty scared. I alerted everyone in the neighborhood...
