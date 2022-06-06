ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drag Story Time takes center stage at Chicago Public Libraries, Commercial Club Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At Daley Plaza, the LGBTQ+ pride flag flies high and there are numerous events to honor this proud community.

The Chicago Public Library all month is offering an array of online programs.

Monday was Drag Story Time and next Monday, there will be another chance for Drag Story Time at the Commercial Club Park.

Drag artist Loren Jay will read to children at 10:30 and three days later at the Rogers Park branch, you can learn about the history of the LGBTQ+ communities in Chicago.

