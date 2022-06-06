ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

BLM announces fire prevention order

Herald and News
 4 days ago

WomAn dies in Harley crash on foggy, rainy rural road. A 52-year-old woman died in a motorcycle crash on a rainy and foggy rural Oregon roadway Sunday night. The Oregon State Police said Robert E. Scott, 50 of Joseph, lost control and crashed his black Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 82...

Herald and News

Free boat inspections at Moore Park

The Klamath County Marine Patrol will be conducting free boat inspections from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Moore Park's Marina 2. Inspections will continue every Wednesday during the summer months. Once a boat has passed inspection and has all of the required equipment, the boat owner is issued an...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Gov. Kate Brown makes visit to Klamath Basin

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown visited Klamath County this week, meeting with leaders and citizens from the Klamath Tribes, Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base and the Klamath Water Users Association. Brown’s visit addressed many of the ongoing water issues facing the citizens of the county, including the drought that has...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Marijuana raid: 5,000 pot plants; $58K fine for property owner, zero arrests

Oregon State Police raided an alleged illegal marijuana growing operation on Wednesday in Eagle Point. Cops seized 5,038 cannabis plants in 18 greenhouses at the property in Jackson County on Highway 62. State police troopers “detained, identified, interviewed and released” five individuals during the raid. Zero or limited numbers of...
EAGLE POINT, OR
Herald and News

Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history for the week of June 11

Concerted action to advertise Crater Lake and surrounding country has been taken by the Chamber of Commerce, and five local organizations have jointly purchased a silver loving cup which will be engraved and presented to the first automobile tourist who reaches Crater Lake this year. A different trophy will be given annually. This move has the support of the Sportsmen’s Association, Rotary Club, and Merchants’ Bureau.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

June 10 Klamath County faith briefs

Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group. 10:30 a.m. service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Ave. Chiloquin Christian Center. Pre-service at 9:30 a.m., service at 10...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Climbers advised away from Mount Shasta

The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office has advised climbers to avoid Mt. Shasta due to a high number of injury incidents that occurred there Monday and Tuesday. The first such incident happened when three climbers who were tethered together slipped 1,000 feet to 2,500 feet, resulting in the death of climbing guide Jillian Webster of Redmond, Oregon. The boyfriend and girlfriend couple with her each suffered injuries and are currently recovering in the hospital.
REDMOND, OR
Herald and News

Todd Andres says farewell to Klamath Falls City Council

Ward 5 representative Todd Andres attended his last Klamath Falls City Council meeting Monday, bidding farewell to a position he has held since January 2019. Since his arrival, Andres stressed the value of conversation and cooperation in order to overcome challenges. Along with a friendly demeanor and his willingness to...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
#Blm#Fire Prevention#The Oregon State Police#Washburn Way
Herald and News

Jackson, Jason Lee

Jason Lee Jackson, 54 passed away in Klamath Falls, Or. May 31, 2022. He was born May 30, 1968 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Jason is survived by many family and friends, that will greatly miss him. A visitation will be Friday June 10, 2022 from 4-8pm at Cascade Cremation & Burial, 1229 E Main Street, Klamath Falls Oregon. A celebration of life service will be Saturday June 11, 2022, 1:00pm at Klamath Tribes Fitness Center, 330 Chiloquin Road, Chiloquin Oregon. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Four members of Gardner family to graduate from Klamath Community College

A family that studies together graduates together, at least this is the case for the Gardners this Friday at Klamath Community College’s commencement ceremony. Tricia Gardner will not only collect her associate degree Friday afternoon in business management, but so too will her daughter, Brittany, who is also earning her KCC degree. Two weeks later, Tricia’s sons, Mateo and Adrian, will collect their GED certificates in a separate Klamath Center for Education and Training (KCET) graduation ceremony.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Upcoming event aims to empower elders, prevent abuse

The Oregon Department of Human Services is hosting a fun and informational resource fair at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, June 14. The event is scheduled to take place one day before World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, and will feature a wide variety of games and activities for all attendees. While the event centers around elder abuse prevention and is geared toward older adults, all are welcome and encouraged to attend.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Brock, Patrick Stan

Patrick S. "Stan the Man" Brock, age 53, of Klamath Falls, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 30, 2022. Stan was born in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on November 15, 1968. At the age of 6, he and his family moved to Klamath Falls. He attended Riverside Elementary, Ponderosa Junior High, and in 1986, he graduated from Klamath Union High School. In 1987, he joined the Marine Corps, where he served with 1st Battalion 6th Marines. Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference. The Marines don't have that problem. Stan was no exception. Stan made the best out of everything. He excelled as a salesman, and even after working at multiple car dealerships, he always said, "You can't go wrong with a Subaru." He enjoyed many activities- marital arts was a passion at a young age all the way into his later years. He enjoyed mountain biking all over the area and played disc golf. All of that being said, his true love was his dogs. He loved his dogs like he loved his son, with all his heart. He loved everyone and everyone loved him. He could light up a room with his smile and that laugh heard from miles away. Stan will be missed by so many; his legacy will forever carry on. Semper Fidelis. Stan survived by his son, Jake Brock; his stepdaughters, Lauren Reiber and Emily Reiber; brother, Mike Brock; sister, Debbie Gibilisco; nephews, Josh St. John, Matt Gibilisco, Tim Gibilisco, Jesse Brock, Jordan Brock; nieces, Stephanie Brock, Lorian Ordonez, Kylie Knill; as well as many more relatives, friends and Marine brothers. He also leaves behind his dogs, Karma and Candy. Stan was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Brock; his mother, Marlene Brock and brother, Richard Brock. Service to be held at Davenports Chapel, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. Military Honors at 2:30 p.m.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath Falls City Schools valedictorians and salutatorians

Klamath Falls City Schools valedictorians and salutatorians. Future plans: Attend Southern Oregon University and major in history education. Awards/extracurricular activities: Received two scholar-athlete awards, four academic achievement awards, and a member of school’s national honor society, senior class president, competed in swimming, baseball and football. CASSIDY MAHAN. Valedictorian. Klamath...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath Community College to hold in-person graduation Friday

For the first time since 2019, Klamath Community College will welcome its graduating class, and their families, for commencement ceremonies on campus. The KCC Class of 2022 commencement begins at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, for the past two years commencement was adapted into a...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Falcon Heights Alternative School graduation 2022

Eighty-one Falcon Heights graduates received their diplomas and 17 earned their GEDs in a celebration Friday, June 10, in front of packed house at the Ross Ragland Theater. The ceremony included a welcome by Falcon Heights Principal Joe Tacchini, a keynote address by teacher and coach Alex Stork, and the first student speech given by 2022 graduate Ryanne Dixon.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Column: 50 years of Keck winners brings back memories

It was a good thing I was sitting down. It was the year, and I should have known better. It was 1972, when Oliver Spires won the first Mike Keck Memorial Scholarship. Both were standout athletes at Klamath Union. Still, there was a little shock. With Henley’s Eli Hayes and...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Henley's Eli Hayes, Mazama's Kennedy Lease receive Keck scholarships

Two multi-sport standouts whose senior seasons went well into the spring postseason have been named winners of the 2022 Mike Keck Memorial Scholarships, each of which is worth $1,000. Henley High state champion long- and triple-jump winner Eli Hayes capped his career with both state titles, a podium finish in...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Prep notebook: Eight Mazama athletes sign to play at next level

Eight Mazama High School graduating athletes have signed letters of intent to compete at the college level next fall. The athletes gathered with coaches and family members Wednesday to participate in a signing ceremony in the school gymnasium. “It is outstanding to see this many athletes go on to play...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

OIT notebook: Pitcher Sarah Abramson named first-team All-American

Sarah Abramson capped an amazing season, earning her second straight first-team All-America honors by both the NAIA and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association — headlining a slew of awards for Oregon Tech softball players. Seven Lady Owls were honored as NFCA All-Region IV selections, with three players — Kennedy...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

