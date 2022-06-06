ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden could announce decision on student loan forgiveness: report

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

The White House has repeatedly stated the Biden administration continues to assess options regarding student loan forgiveness, and that no decision has yet been made.

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

