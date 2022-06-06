Chargers Hold Third Annual Invitational Golf Tournament

The Chargers took to the tee box at Rolling Hills Country Club for their third annual Invitational Golf Tournament.

ROLLING HILLS – The Chargers hit the links on Monday at Rolling Hills Country Club, presented by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for their third annual golf tournament.

The tournament was backed by the Chargers Impact Fund, which is committed to assisting families in and around the Southern California area.

"Alex and Faye Spanos firmly believed that a solid family foundation was critical to success in life," the Chargers said in a statement via their Impact Fund webpage . "That's why in 1995 they created the Chargers Impact Fund to focus on improving the circumstances of families and their communities.

"Over the years, the Fund has awarded more than $12 million in direct community assistance, including more than $6 million to public schools for badly needed physical fitness, nutrition and athletic programs and equipment. Today, in partnership with Chargers fans, volunteers and donors, the Chargers Impact Fund continues to honor Alex and Faye's legacy by helping to build strong support structures for youth, families, and their communities across Southern California."

The tournament featured a star-studded list of current and former Chargers. The likes of Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts and other took in the event.

"It's for a great cause," Herbert said. "The Chargers have done such a great job in our community. To be able to come help out and follow the great things they've done, especially spend some time with teammates, it's always a good time."

Herbert, an avid golfer in his own right, was setting modest expectations for how his scorecard would presumably look by the end of his round.

"My golf game has not improved over the past year, unfortunately," Herbert said jokingly prior to teeing off. "Hopefully, there's going to be some good shots today but not expecting too much."

Prior to all the participants teeing off, Staley said his prediction was for Herbert to turn in the best score. Staley also thought Monday's event offered a unique opportunity for different eras of the Chargers to mesh as one.

"This is an event that brings everybody together – the past, present and future," Staley said. "Events like this, you can't do enough of them.

"Anytime you have that space to be together where it's not all ball – I'm sure we'll talk ball today – but to get into that different space, you need that. Anytime the current team can be around the past – the men and women who've made this team what it is – to connect past to present, it's always special."

