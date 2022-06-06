ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Furnace, OH

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

By Mark Feuerborn, Nexstar Media Wire
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wu6Ci_0g2RanD200

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A jailbreak at an Ohio correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large.

The sheriff’s office got a heads up Saturday from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace that staff had witnessed several inmates escape by climbing the fence at the facility. Sheriff’s deputies and the Ohio State Patrol then began searching for the escapees.

Staff at the prison told the sheriff’s office that they saw a woman near the fence before the escape happened. There, investigators found Allie Angelo, 32, who matched the woman’s description. When asked if she witnessed anything to do with the escape, she told them no. The deputies detained her.

The sheriff’s office said it later found out that Angelo had come to the prison with Matthew Sladen, her ex-husband, to help her new fiancé, Jeffrey Randle Fields, escape.

Escaped inmate Casey White back in Alabama

Before the end of the day, authorities found two of the five escaped inmates. A deputy found Fields, 37, on Junior Furnace Road — about an hour’s walk from the correctional facility — and arrested him. OSHP troopers found another inmate, Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, on the same road and also took him into custody.

Sladen, 31, was found at a local Walmart and detained.

As of Saturday night, three inmates were still missing. The next morning, deputies went to Wheelersburg — about a three-hour walk from the STAR Community Justice Center — after getting a report of two suspicious people there.

When they got there, they found two men heading for the highway. The pair ran from the deputies, and Portsmouth police were called out to help, authorities said.

Workers see missing New York woman’s skeleton through window

One of the escapees, Aaron Brigeman, 43, had been hiding in the woods and came out to walk on railroad property. The sheriff’s office said that’s where a deputy found him and detained him.

Brigeman gave up the location of the other inmate, the sheriff’s office said, telling the deputy to look near a mobile home. Authorities found the fourth inmate, Walker Pence, 22, hiding in the woods near the home.

The last inmate to escape — Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington — remains at large as of Monday.

Angelo and Sladen have been charged with crimes for allegedly aiding in the jailbreak.

All of the inmates who broke out were low level, non-violent drug offenders, according to the sheriff’s office. They will now all face new charges for the escape.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
fox17.com

Tennessee sheriff's warning: 'Don't pick up folded dollar bills'

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Giles County have released a public safety warning about money being found with fentanyl inside. They report that there have been two incidents where a folded dollar bill was found on the floor in gas stations. The person who found the bill discover white powdery substances inside. After it was tested the substance was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
GILES COUNTY, TN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County deputy on the run since being charged with felony arrested in California

A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy charged with a felony in May for trashing his family home was arrested last week in California and fired by the department Wednesday. Michael A. Phipps, 49, is suspected of causing at least $50,000 in damage to his and his wife’s Eatonville home in May, according to court documents. He faces a charge of first-degree malicious mischief, a class B felony. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest last month.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland man arrested in Oregon with large drug and gun supply

BAKER CITY, Ore. — A 31-year-old man from Richland is in Baker County Jail after Oregon State Police troopers seized numerous drugs from his car before 1 a.m. on June 1. One trooper thought the man had been involved in a crash on SR 7 and I-84 and pulled him over. Although they later found no crash happened, the man did not provide a driver’s license when he was pulled over and was subsequently detained, according to OSP.
BAKER CITY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Franklin Furnace, OH
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
Franklin Furnace, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Wheelersburg, OH
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Fiance#Correctional Facility#The Ohio State Patrol
philomathnews.com

Oregon State Hospital needs to comply with court order, report says

An independent expert has called on the Oregon State Hospital to step up discharges and admit patients waiting in jail more quickly to ease the continuing backlog of demand for beds. The hospital is under a federal court order to admit aid-and-assist patients within seven days. They are patients in...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED IN ALLEGED FRAUD CASE

A woman was jailed in an alleged fraud case on Monday. Information from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in May a victim reported possible fraudulent activity on a credit card. The victim was able to provide more information which documented multiple purchases at a store and identified the suspect as being 33-year old Samantha Craig.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy