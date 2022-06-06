ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says people charged with violent crimes ‘are guilty’ and shouldn’t be released on bail pending trial

By Gregory Pratt, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YkGLx_0g2RadNm00
Appearing at Saint Sabina Church Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces new details of a security rebate program and also discussed her opposition to bail for violent offenders. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot escalated her ongoing feud with the Cook County criminal courts system on Monday when she said judges shouldn’t allow people charged with violent crimes out on bail because they are guilty if they have been charged.

“We shouldn’t be locking up nonviolent individuals just because they can’t afford to pay bail. But, given the exacting standards that the state’s attorney has for charging a case, which is proof beyond a reasonable doubt, when those charges are brought, these people are guilty,” Lightfoot said. “Of course they’re entitled to a presumption of innocence. Of course they’re entitled to their day in court. But residents in our community are also entitled to safety from dangerous people, so we need to keep pressing the criminal courts to lock up violent dangerous people and not put them out on bail or electronic monitoring back into the very same communities where brave souls are mustering the courage to come forward and say, ‘this is the person who is responsible.’ ”

Letting people who have been charged with violent crimes out on bond “undermines the legitimacy of the criminal courts,” she said.

“If we hold violent dangerous people accountable, we will see a significant drop in the violence in our city,” Lightfoot said. “But when you’ve got somebody who’s accused of murder, attempted murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking, as is now, these people are walking the streets right now today in our communities because our criminal courts are not doing their job and taking into consideration the danger to the community.”

Lightfoot’s comments are noteworthy because the criminal justice system operates under the presumption of innocence for suspects, and Chicago has a long history of police misconduct that has led to wrongful convictions. The mayor made the comments in response to a question about three law enforcement officers being shot in separate incidents over the past week. A lack of accountability in the courts system has made criminals brazen, Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot was speaking at a news conference at St. Sabina Church where she announced new details of a $5.3 million program to assist residents and business owners in purchasing private security devices for their properties.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois criticized Lightfoot’s comments, saying it’s “sad to see a highly-trained lawyer and former prosecutor so badly mangle the meaning of our Constitution.”

In her statement, Alexandra Block, senior supervising attorney, ACLU of Illinois, noted that the city has paid large settlements to people who’ve been wrongfully convicted because of Chicago police misconduct.

“But what may be most troubling is the mayor’s ongoing attack on bail reform. Individuals who have not been convicted of a crime are constitutionally entitled to an individualized determination about whether they can safely be released to the community. Bail reform returns people to their homes and jobs, allowing individuals and families to remain afloat.

“Seeking easy answers to political pressures about gun violence, the mayor has repeatedly attacked bail reform, often with phony data,” Block continued. “Mayor Lightfoot would be best served turning her energies to implementing real change in CPD and building relationships with community — essential steps for effective policing. Instead of searching for real solutions, she constantly searches for a scapegoat — whether it is the courts or youth across the city.”

Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell’s office noted that false confessions have also been used to keep people who are wrongly charged locked up.

“Chicago is the false confession capital of the nation. For decades the city has shamefully disregarded the presumption of innocence — which applies to everyone, regardless of the charge against them,” a statement from Mitchell’s office said. “As an attorney, the mayor knows that the criminal justice system is not designed to decide guilt early in a case. In fact, in the past year the Cook County public defender’s office represented people in more than 11,000 cases that ended in dismissal or a finding of not guilty.”

Since becoming mayor in 2019, Lightfoot has repeatedly criticized the Cook County courts for allowing violent offenders and people charged with certain gun crimes to bond out of jail. Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans has previously responded to criticism from the mayor by saying that it’s unconstitutional to hold someone pretrial “without a finding that the defendant poses a real and present threat to the physical safety of any person.”

“Pretrial detention serves a legitimate purpose, preventing the serious risk of committing crimes while on pretrial release,” Evans said in January. “Its purpose is not, however, to punish preemptively, by depriving people of their liberty for crimes for which they have not yet been convicted.”

Evans released a statement Tuesday calling Lightfoot’s comment “wrong on both the law and the facts.”

“As I have previously stated, I respectfully disagree that the automatic detention in jail of defendants facing certain categories of charges is a constitutional practice under the United States and Illinois constitutions,” Evans said. “Pretrial detention serves a legitimate purpose, preventing the serious risk of committing crimes while on pretrial release. Its purpose is not, however, to punish by depriving people of their liberty for crimes for which they have not yet been convicted.”

Contrary to the notion that all those charged with violent crimes are guilty, of violent felony cases disposed between October 2017 and April 2022, 11% were dropped upon further investigation by the State’s Attorney, and an additional 3.2% were found not guilty at trial. This shows that charging an individual does not equate with guilt.

Sign up for The Spin to get the top stories in politics delivered to your inbox weekday afternoons.

A judge has three basic options when determining where a defendant should await trial. They can hold the defendant in custody without bond, release them on their own recognizance; or order them released if they pay a certain amount of bail. In addition, the judge can order the defendant to wear an electronic ankle bracelet as a condition of their release on bond. Judges weigh a complicated set of factors in a short amount of time to determine whether the defendant is a flight risk or poses a threat to public safety.

Cook County has two electronic monitoring systems: one operated by the chief judge’s office, and the other run by the sheriff. The data underlying Lightfoot’s claims appear to focus solely on the sheriff’s home-monitoring program. Defendants on that program are meant to be effectively under house arrest, sheriff’s officials have said, wearing the electronic ankle bracelet to ensure compliance.

In 2020 and 2021, the city experienced major spikes in violent crime and the mayor has responded by criticizing the chief judge and sometimes State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for being too lenient with crime. Lightfoot has also blamed the increase in violent crime on the pandemic.

But the public defender’s office asserted in its Monday statement that “in the long run, putting increasing numbers of people in jail while awaiting trial causes more harm to our communities. ... Judges upholding the rule of law are not the reason there is gun violence. Truly supporting people with sufficient resources in their communities is the only way to achieve safety.”

Illinois is set to eliminate cash bail on Jan. 1 as part of a sweeping criminal justice reform bill approved by the General Assembly last year.

gpratt@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 83

Greek Girl
3d ago

What did you expect her to say?? It's election time! This hasn't been done for the entire time she's been mayor... now, all of a sudden she has an epiphany?? I think not

Reply(3)
33
Pete peter
3d ago

The people destroyed the Downtown and now she said there guilty. To late for You Lighthead and Foxx,and most definitely Jabba the Hutt. You guys did nothing to protect us and we ate The People that voted for u

Reply(1)
31
So annoyed
3d ago

She is half the reason the city is destroyed just wait til next year when cash bail is no more it's going to be way worse. PRITZKER,LIGHTFOOT N FOXX NEED TO GO NOW.

Reply(3)
23
Related
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Public records reveal discrimination, harassment claims at 34th and Lawndale Streets and Sanitation Yard

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's something CBS 2 has been fighting for -- more than a year and a half. Public records reveal numerous claims of harassment and discrimination within one City of Chicago department.It took an appeal to the Attorney General, but CBS 2's Tim McNicholas finally got them.A garbage truck driver who complained in 2015 that a driver told her "he liked my tight jeans," and, "to walk on his side of the truck so he can see me."Another female driver who told investigators "I felt scared, frightened," after a male driver "cussed me out" in 2017 and hurled...
CHICAGO, IL
Mic

A Pride parade in Illinois was canceled because cops are reportedly refusing to do their jobs

Cops and queer liberation have never been compatible, so none of us should expect the police to wear rainbow g-strings and screamm, “Yas, queen” at the top of their lungs this Pride. What we should demand from law enforcement, however, is the bare minimum — which is for them to do their taxpayer-funded jobs. Unfortunately, that’s not happening in Aurora, Illinois, where an upcoming Pride parade was canceled because cops don’t want to work the event.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

How did Jerome Halsey, charged with shooting a CPD officer, have a FOID and CCL despite gun conviction?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jerome Halsey, 27, is charged with shooting and wounding Chicago Police Officer Erik Moreno over the weekend – and he has a gun-related criminal record. So how did he have a concealed carry license and a Firearm Owners Identification Card at the time of the shooting? Prosecutors weren't sure if Halsey's record had been sealed or expunged. CBS 2's Tara Molina dug into Halsey's background Wednesday, and whether he would have been legally allowed to have a weapon in the first place. A prosecutor at Halsey's bond hearing Tuesday said Halsey had...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Evans
Person
Lori Lightfoot
fox32chicago.com

St. Louis man carjacked, forced to undress at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man was held up at gunpoint and forced to undress as a group of suspects stole his car early Wednesday, police said. The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. near the intersection of St. Louis and Vandeventer avenues. The victim was surrounded by two...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Cash Bail#Crime#Politics Local
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 killed, 5 wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday

CHICAGO - Seven people were wounded, two fatally, in citywide gun violence Wednesday. A man was found dead in an alley in Chatham hours after he was shot early Wednesday. The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the 7500 block of South Saint Lawrence Avenue at 6:25 a.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

House passes gun bill to raise assault rifle purchase age to 21

IL Rep. Sean Casten (D-6th) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Protecting Our Kids Act recently passed by the House of Representatives. The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of large-capacity magazines.   Follow Your […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
wmay.com

After three shot cops in a week, GOP gubernatorial candidates continue criticism over crime

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker continues to take heat from political opponents about crime in Illinois and Chicago. Republican candidate Jesse Sullivan, who faces five others in the GOP primary for governor, called for emergency federal involvement in the crisis by opening an investigation into the activities of Chicago’s more than 50 known street gangs under the USA PATRIOT Act, the post-9/11 law that facilitates investigations into domestic terrorism.
CHICAGO, IL
westsuburbanjournal.com

Chicago, Cook County should reconsider their guaranteed basic income pilots

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced that Cook County residents will pilot the nation’s largest taxpayer-funded guaranteed income experiment. Chicago and Cook County governments each plan to give away $500 monthly to low-income residents with no strings attached. In its current form, this well-intentioned public policy, funded by our taxpayer dollars, is actually inequitable, lacks necessary accountability mechanisms for sustainability and is ultimately counterproductive to our local economies.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy