Brooklyn pup that traveled to New Jersey during 9-day trek to be released from veterinarian

The “Adventures of Bailey the Wonder Dog” have finally come to an end after trips in the East River and two traffic-packed tunnels.

Veterinarians said Wednesday the persistent pooch is ready to be released from a Brooklyn animal hospital.

Bailey’s made-for-Disney movie adventure began when the 8-month-old German Shepherd-Akita mix managed to break out of his fenced-in yard in Red Hook, Brooklyn, on Apr. 29. After his escape, Bailey was spotted swimming in the East River before being herded back to shore by a good Samaritan.

The pup wasn’t dog-tired for long and Bailey soon vanished again. A few days later, he was spotted near the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel entrance. New York commuters began posting on social media that a dog was running loose in the tunnel. A police officer said Bailey had exited in Manhattan at Trinity Street.

“We were doing everything we could to track him down, but as quickly as we would find out where he was, he was gone,” said Harriet Zucker, the director of Red Hook Dog Rescue who had been helping Bailey through behavioral issues for several weeks before his escape. “I just couldn’t believe he had made it to Manhattan, especially because he had never been out on his own like that before.”

While Zucker was posting flyers in downtown Manhattan, she received a call from Port Authority police saying Bailey had been spotted in the north tube of the Holland Tunnel. The daring dog crossed into Jersey City before being corralled in the parking garage of a Home Depot.

“We’re talking with the officers that originally made contact and they’re saying this dog is from New York,” said Andrew Vignapiano, the police officer who captured Bailey in Jersey City. “I’m going, ‘From New York? How is that possible?’”

The peri-pet-tetic pooch was taken to Brooklyn’s Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group to treat his injuries.

Vets said Bailey suffered wounds to his right ankle and paw, as well as abrasions to his face, during his nine-day, six-mile trek across two states.

“He is all healed and ready to go home,” said Dr. Dong-Woo Jin. “He had lost some weight while running around the city, but he’s back to normal and is doing great except for some trust and behavioral issues.”

Zucker said the doughty dog will be put up for adoption.

“We’re just so glad he’s safe and doing well,” Zucker said. “Despite the ruckus he caused over that week and a half, he really is a loving puppy when you gain his trust. With a little more training and the right home, he’ll make a great companion.”