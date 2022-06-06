ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds ask for 2 years in prison for ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson on tax conviction; defense requests probation

By Jason Meisner, Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson enters a vehicle after leaving the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse to attend his federal tax trial on Feb. 9, 2022, in Chicago. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Federal prosecutors have asked for 2 years in prison for ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson after his conviction on counts of tax evasion and lying to banking regulators, saying he was a savvy and sophisticated lawyer and public official who knew the consequences of his actions.

His crimes were not committed “out of need,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memo filed late Monday. “Instead, he simply thought he could get away with paying less than what he owed, and was willing to lie to accomplish that goal.”

On Monday, Thompson’s lawyers asked for a sentence of probation saying he’s already suffered “tremendous public humiliation” and lost his law license and seat on the City Council.

Thompson, 52, the grandson and nephew of Chicago’s two longest-serving mayors, was convicted by a federal jury in February of two counts of lying to federal regulators about loans he had with the now-shuttered Washington Federal Bank for Savings in his family’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The jury also found Thompson guilty on five counts of filing false tax returns that illegally claimed mortgage interest deductions that he never paid.

U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama is scheduled to sentence Thompson on July 6.

If the judge goes along with the recommendation of prosecutors, Thompson would be the first member of the Daley family to go to prison, a prospect that would have been unthinkable to many when the family was at its political zenith.

But in a series of court filings Monday, Thompson’s attorneys said prison time is not warranted for the former alderman, who already has “suffered tremendous public humiliation as a result of his conviction.”

“He has had to give up his law license and his position in public service,” attorney Chris Gair wrote in one filing. “He has lost his job and his career. He has lost most of his life-savings defending himself.”

Gair also argued that Thompson’s crimes were a relative drop in the bucket when compared with other tax cases brought in Chicago’s federal court. In fact, Gair said, the indictment against Thompson alleged one of the smallest loss amounts to the Internal Revenue Service of any case brought in the past two decades.

Reiterating a theme the defense team raised at trial, Gair said the only justification offered by the government for treating Thompson’s crime as a serious offense was his position as an elected official.

“Mr. Thompson’s position as an alderman has nothing at all to do with the severity of the offenses because they did not in any way, shape or form involve his public office,” defense attorney Chris Gair wrote. “(The) offenses of which he was convicted were wholly private.”

More than 130 people wrote letters to the court in support of Thompson, including at least three of his former colleagues on the City Council: 10th Ward Ald. Susan Garza, Ald. Nicholas Sposato of the 38th Ward and 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez.

“I found Patrick to be a hardworking legislator devoted to his 11th Ward community, and interested in debating different viewpoints carefully to make informed decisions,” Garza wrote, according to a copy of the letter filed with the court on Tuesday,

Also writing on Thompson’s behalf was Arne Duncan, the former U.S. secretary of education, who said he was awed by Thompson when he recently came out to speak with young Black men in Duncan’s Chicago CRED program dedicated to reducing gun violence.

“Patrick demonstrated he could understand the kinds of challenges and struggles they face everyday,” Duncan wrote in his handwritten letter. “He talked very honestly about his own challenges, and answered all the questions they had for him. At the end of the discussion, it was fascinating to see both him, and our participants, discover their common humanity.”

Under state law, Thompson, who represented the 11th Ward since 2015, was forced to resign his seat on the City Council immediately after the conviction on felony charges. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has since appointed Nicole Lee to fill the post for the rest of Thompson’s term.

The charges against Thompson were an offshoot of a larger investigation into the collapse of Washington Federal, which uncovered a massive embezzlement scheme leading to charges against more than a dozen former bank officers, employees and customers.

At Thompson’s trial, Gair had sought to pin the blame on the bank and its former president, John Gembara, saying Thompson had nothing to do with generating the erroneous tax forms that wound up on his returns. Gembara was found hanged in the home of a customer days before the bank was shuttered, and his death was ruled a suicide.

The defense team has also portrayed Thompson as an honest but “frazzled” man, constantly torn between his duties as alderman, commercial real estate lawyer and father, and admittedly lacking when it came to focusing on the minutiae of his taxes.

Gair also told jurors that the U.S. Attorney’s Office was bent on finally nailing a Daley.

Prosecutors, however, said Thompson, an accomplished commercial real estate attorney, knew exactly what he was doing when he tried to hide the full $269,000 in principal and interest he owed from regulators in the wake of Washington Federal’s collapse.

After receivers for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. confronted Thompson with evidence that he’d taken advances of $20,000 and $89,000 from Washington Federal in 2013 and 2014, the alderman feigned surprise, according to prosecutors.

In their sentencing filing on Monday, prosecutors wrote that Thompson had many chances to come clean but instead “repeatedly chose to maintain this irregular and cozy arrangement with Washington Federal.”

“The only reasonable inference is that (Thompson), being a sophisticated real estate attorney and public official, continued to engage with Washington Federal because it allowed him to have a highly unusual (at best) relationship with a bank,” the filing argued.

The relationship, prosecutors said, “allowed him to periodically obtain substantial amounts of money without any loan paperwork or other obligation to pay back the funds” by a certain date.”

jmeisner@chicagotribune.com

