Columbia, MO

Dennis Gates, Mizzou basketball fans celebrate Isiaih Mosley's transfer: 'CoMo Stand Up'

By Adam Hensley, Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Dennis Gates just landed one of the nation's top transfer portal targets.

Isiaih Mosley, a guard who played three seasons at Missouri State, announced Monday that he's transferring to the Missouri basketball program.

The former Rock Bridge High School standout averaged 20.4 points per game last season and shot 42.7% from beyond the 3-point range. Mosley declared for the NBA Draft and announced his decision to enter the transfer portal in April. He withdrew from the draft on May 28.

Mosley is an automatic impact player for Gates, who continues to build his Tiger roster through the portal.

It's safe to say the new Tiger head coach was ecstatic about his latest pickup:

But Gates wasn't alone in celebration. Missouri basketball fans took to Twitter after Mosley announced his decision to transfer to the Mizzou program.

Mizzou basketball fans celebrate Isiaih Mosley's decision to transfer home

Adam Hensley is a digital producer with the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @A_Hens83 or reach him at ahensley@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Dennis Gates, Mizzou basketball fans celebrate Isiaih Mosley's transfer: 'CoMo Stand Up'

