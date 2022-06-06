NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady temporarily flirted with retirement this past winter and gave the first tangible sign that he is not, in fact, an ageless wonder. Brady attended the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp this week but suggested while speaking with reporters that the 2022 NFL season could be his last as an active player. The seven-time Super Bowl champion won't stray too far away from the sport, however, as it's already known he'll hop over to the Fox Sports broadcast booth as a lead NFL analyst via what's been reported to be a 10-year deal worth $375 million.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO