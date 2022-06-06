ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

By Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5g5l_0g2RZikw00

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Could LeBron James follow Tom Brady, consider media career after retirement?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady temporarily flirted with retirement this past winter and gave the first tangible sign that he is not, in fact, an ageless wonder. Brady attended the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp this week but suggested while speaking with reporters that the 2022 NFL season could be his last as an active player. The seven-time Super Bowl champion won't stray too far away from the sport, however, as it's already known he'll hop over to the Fox Sports broadcast booth as a lead NFL analyst via what's been reported to be a 10-year deal worth $375 million.
TAMPA, FL
The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

24
Followers
255
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.

 https://www.greenevillesun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy