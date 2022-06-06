Motorcyclist injured in central Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash that took place in central Wichita Monday afternoon.
According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Clayton Schuler, around 4:40 p.m. an officer reported a crash at the intersection of Orme and Broadway.
Wichita police say that a motorcycle hit a truck.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not been revealed.
"I don't know if he's from here," said Schuler. "I assume he is. He had relatives and people showing up here very quickly."
