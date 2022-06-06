ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Motorcyclist injured in central Wichita crash

By Carina Branson, Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tfbk_0g2RY4lS00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash that took place in central Wichita Monday afternoon.

According to Wichita Police Department Sergeant Clayton Schuler, around 4:40 p.m. an officer reported a crash at the intersection of Orme and Broadway.

Wichita police say that a motorcycle hit a truck.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luTH4_0g2RY4lS00
    Orme and Broadway motorcycle crash (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05arxi_0g2RY4lS00
    Orme and Broadway motorcycle crash (KSN Photo)

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been revealed.

“I don’t know if he’s from here,” said Schuler. “I assume he is. He had relatives and people showing up here very quickly.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Wichita teen critically injured in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita teen has been critically injured in a shooting that happened Thursday night in south Wichita. According to Wichita Police Department (WPD) Lieutenant Mike Linnehan, officers received a report of a shooting at 8:07 p.m. in the 2400 block of S Laura. Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police found […]
WICHITA, KS
tsnews.com

Man critically hurt in Goddard motorcycle wreck

GODDARD – A Friday afternoon crash in Goddard sent a man to the hospital with critical injuries.The accident happened just after 4 p.m. Friday at 183rd Street West and Sunset, north of Kellogg. A man roughly 40 years of age suffered critical injuries. Two other people sustained minor injuries.The man was wearing safety gear. He was going northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.The crash is being investigated.Law enforcement officials encourage drivers of cars and trucks to be alert...
GODDARD, KS
KWCH.com

Salina thief takes $30,000 worth of copper wiring

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Police are looking for at least one suspect in the theft of more than $30,000 worth of copper wiring. On Thursday, officers received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash St., the former Western Star Mill grain elevator. The victim reported at least one unknown suspect entering the building and taking a substantial amount of copper wiring.
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Wichita, KS
Sports
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KSN News

Texas murder suspect arrested in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Texas man accused of murder has been arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail, according to information in the Sedgwick County Jail records and the San Antonio Crime Stoppers. The Sedgwick County Jail Inmate Search shows 55-year-old Vernon Dixon was arrested on an active warrant from Texas. He is […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kingman man dead in semi crash west of town

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kingman man has died and another man was seriously injured as a result of a crash with a semi truck on Wednesday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Logs, the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 54 and SW 70th Ave., roughly seven miles west of Kingman. […]
KINGMAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Wichita Police Department#Traffic Accident#Broadway#Ksn Photo#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KWCH.com

Two injured in morning crash on E Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured in a crash on westbound Kellogg at 143rd in east Wichita Wednesday morning. The severity of their injuries wasn’t confirmed, but dispatch said a firefighter reported they suffered serious injuries. The crash happened at around 7:45 a.m. and involved at least...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed 49-year-old Kurt Krueger last month. According to the Sedgwick County Jail booking sheet, officers booked 31-year-old Latrell Antoine Thompson on suspicion of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in death. Krueger was walking in the 7900 block of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Horses on road lead to Butler County man’s death

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man trying to help get horses off a Butler County road was hit by a vehicle and died. The victim is 61-year-old John Sanford of rural Douglass. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday when dispatchers sent a deputy to check horses […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Police want your help identifying a gunman

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police are looking for a gunman and they want your help. The gunman was caught on camera near apartments in the 3700 block of Ross Parkway in Southeast Wichita. Police say that the incident took place at 4:30 a.m. on April 15. The man walked up...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
tsnews.com

Haysville man going to prison for death of daughter

HAYSVILLE – A Sedgwick County judge has handed out a prison sentence of more than 20 years to a man who killed his infant daughter in 2018.Andrew Wayne Franklin, 36, will spend 20 years and 10 months in prison for killing his 4-month old daughter, Brexley Grace Franklin. The sentence was delivered on Monday.Franklin pled guilty in April to a count of second-degree reckless murder and a count of child abuse. He was at home in Haysville on Sept. 8, 2018, with Brexley and a...
HAYSVILLE, KS
KAKE TV

Car hits, kills man removing horses from Butler County road

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office said a 61-year-old man who was helping remove horses from a county road was hit and killed by a car Thursday night. The accident happened on SW 210th Street near SW Hopkins Switch Road east of Douglass. The sheriff's office reported a deputy was dispatch just after 10:30 p.m. to the report of horses in the roadway. While the deputy was en route, dispatchers started calling potential horse owners in the area.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson man charged with selling fentanyl to overdose victim

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson man has been charged with drug distribution by the Reno County District Attorney’s Office in relation to a fentanyl overdose that resulted in death. According to the Hutchinson Police Department, the Reno County district attorney charged 30-year-old Dustin Bright with the distribution of a controlled substance causing death and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Runaway 12-year-old Wichita boy found safe

Wichita police say a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. The department posted the update on social media, but the update didn't say where he was found. He'd last been seen northeast of 21st Street North and Oliver. Police thanked those who shared. The...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Section of I-135 closing in north Wichita this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of one of the busiest highways in Wichita is closing for almost 48 hours this weekend. Drivers heading south on U.S. Interstate 135 will have to take a detour in north Wichita. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing southbound I-135 at the North Junction construction site from 7 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Prosecutors say Kansas attorney used semi as a weapon

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Council Grove attorney finds himself on the other side of the law. A criminal complaint filed in Morris County claims the attorney used a semitrailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city council member and his wife. According to the criminal complaint filed in the District […]
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy