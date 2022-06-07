‘I Want Justice:' Family of Safeway Employee Shot to Death in San Jose Speaks Out

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say the man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton has now been arrested. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and were still looking for him. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Munguia was arrested the night before in Sidney, Neb. after he allegedly ran a stop sign. A records check on him alerted local police about the warrant he had out for his arrest. Munguia is now awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO