San Jose, CA

‘I Want Justice:' Family of Safeway Employee Shot to Death in San Jose Speaks Out

By Damian Trujillo
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestions remain Monday about the shooting death of an employee inside a San Jose Safeway store over the weekend. The store reopened this afternoon as employees of the store continue to deal with the tragedy of fellow worker Manuel Huizar. On the store's sidewalk, the victim's family lit candles...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 6

DISLIKE BUTTON
3d ago

Died over alcohol smh. He shouldn’t have interfered life is more important than alcohol. Its Safeway we’re talking about here who cares the employee didn’t own it or buy it. He should’ve let it happened and report it

Reply
7
Theresa Adams
3d ago

I hope that they. an identify the shooter from video and catch him. Prayers for you and your family🙏🙏

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
