NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Related
Could LeBron James follow Tom Brady, consider media career after retirement?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady temporarily flirted with retirement this past winter and gave the first tangible sign that he is not, in fact, an ageless wonder. Brady attended the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp this week but suggested while speaking with reporters that the 2022 NFL season could be his last as an active player. The seven-time Super Bowl champion won't stray too far away from the sport, however, as it's already known he'll hop over to the Fox Sports broadcast booth as a lead NFL analyst via what's been reported to be a 10-year deal worth $375 million.
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
186
Followers
264
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0