Baton Rouge, LA

Shareef O'Neal ruled eligible for 2022 NBA draft after some confusion

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU junior Shareef O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, is reportedly eligible for the 2022 NBA draft, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

O’Neal entered the transfer portal in March after the Tigers lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He also opted to test the pre-draft process and was among the prospects that participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp last month in Chicago, Illinois.

He was initially listed among the 112 early entry prospects that opted to withdraw from the draft ahead of the June 1 deadline. However, O’Neal was apparently mistakenly included on that list: The 22-year-old intended to remain in consideration for the draft.

O’Neal is now eligible to be drafted after the confusion was cleared up.

O’Neal transferred from UCLA to LSU ahead of the 2020-21 season after one year with the Bruins. He missed much of the past two seasons due to a foot injury and averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14 games this year after returning on Jan. 12.

The 6-foot-10 forward is not projected to be drafted but is expected to work out with teams ahead of the draft. He produced 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists during his second scrimmage game at the NBA G League Elite Camp.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire!

The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Brutally Honest Admission On Draymond Green

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley wasn't amused by some recent comments that Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green made. Green recently asserted that he gets preferential treatment from officials during games and doesn't worry about getting ejected for being too physical. Barkley took issue with that and told reporters this week that if opponents just "clock" Green once early, he'll stop playing with that mentality.
NBA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Things Got Heated Between JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith Today

Over the past few months, no one has called Stephen A. Smith out one his innacuracies more than former NBA player JJ Redick. While most of those who sit on the set tend to agree with whatever comes out of Stephen A. Smith's mouth, Redick does not. Earlier this morning, that was on full display as the former sharpshooter continued to question Smith's ridiculous takes.
NBA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Sons Video

LeBron James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, were hanging out together on Instagram Live this Wednesday afternoon. Before the James family signed off, Bronny, Bryce and LeBron decided to knock down three shots in a row. Bryce kicked things off before Bronny and LeBron closed things out. It...
NBA
