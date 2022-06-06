ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One big, hair-raising plunge from 88 feet: Fort Lauderdale unveils new world-class diving tower

By Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago
Steven LoBue becomes the first person to dive from the new 27 meter (88.5 foot) diving tower at the renovated Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Monday, June 6, 2022. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Almost 100 feet up in the air, a man lifted his arms to the sun as if performing some kind of ritual.

“What are you going to do?” the announcer yelled up at him.

“A triple-half,” he replied, only somewhat audibly. Then he tilted off the board and flew.

The man is Steven LoBue, former high-diving World Champion, and the board is the first permanent 27-meter high-diving platform in the Western Hemisphere — the crown jewel of Fort Lauderdale’s newly renovated Aquatic Center.

After three years, the nearly $50 million renovation is set to be complete by December, though Laura Voet, the Aquatic Center’s manager, hopes to open the facilities for athletes on a limited basis this summer. LoBue, now retired from competition, is the center’s high-diving coordinator.

The city provided the news media an early look at the attraction Monday, complete with feats of athleticism. World-champion high divers joined platform divers, local high school athletes and children who started diving only months ago. They all took turns leaping off the $8 million tower for the first time, from varying altitudes.

Keeping cool under tents were government workers, coaches, parents and the tower’s constructors, who fanned themselves and sipped complimentary energy drinks.

“Fort Lauderdale has long been the leader in aquatics,” said Steve Glassman, the city’s District 2 commissioner, in an address to the crowd. “This marks our return to the top of the swimming and diving world.”

The original Aquatic Center, also home to the International Swimming Hall of Fame, frequently hosted international competitions, and may soon host them again. Ten world records were set in the old pool, now replaced by two colossal new ones. Brandon Loschiavo, a platform diver who competed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, anticipates that the center will host a Grand Prix event again soon.

“I’m expecting my invite,” he said.

The center also hosted the Fort Lauderdale dive team, who bounced from pool to pool over the past three years of renovations. The pools and diving tower will be open to the public again come December, although you’ll need a trained coach and insurance if you want to jump off anything higher than 10 meters.

The tower’s 27-meter platform — or a little more than 88 feet — may make Fort Lauderdale a hub for high diving in particular, which is poised to become an Olympic sport as soon as 2028. Without a permanent practice facility, high divers must travel long distances, go months in between practices, or try their luck on cliffs and bridges.

“Everyone’s anxious to know when this will be open,” said Nate Jimerson, identifiable by the words “high diver” tattooed across his back. Jimerson, a father of two, travels from his home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Park City, Utah, just to use the city’s temporary 27-meter platform.

The only other permanent 27-meter platform in the world is in Zhao Qing, China.

“China doesn’t compare to this,” said Orlando Duque, a retired world-champion high diver who competed there. Duque is now a sports director for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series.

The tower is also the first to combine high diving, platform diving, and springboard diving into one structure, making it “an international standard,” Voet said. In addition to the 27-meter platform, the tower includes platforms at 15, 20 and 24 meters, which allows high divers to progress safely from level to level. The highest platform in regular diving competitions is usually 10 meters.

At the very top, young divers took selfies and timidly approached the edge. Alongside the high divers, elite platform divers tried out the upper levels of the tower, though they found themselves scared of heights.

“I was truly terrified,” said Jordan Rzepka, who will be competing at the World Championships for diving in Budapest this month. He couldn’t make it higher than the 15-meter platform.

Loschiavo, the Olympian, had never dived higher than 10 meters before. It was a humbling experience.

“I felt like a little fish in a big pond,” he said. “For once, I actually had perspective.”

An earlier version of this article misspelled Orlando Duque’s name.

