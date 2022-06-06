Greg Norman Claims Tiger Woods Turned Down ‘Mind-Blowingly Enormous’ Deal

Norman has spearheaded efforts to recruit big-name golfers to LIV Golf, though he was unable to land the sport’s biggest figure.

The LIV Golf Investments tour has signed some big fish in the golf world, perhaps most notably Phil Mickelson, who announced his intention to join the Saudi-backed league intent on rivaling the PGA Tour. But it turns out Mickelson was not the biggest name LIV Golf targeted.

Greg Norman, the two-time major champion who’s now the CEO of LIV Golf Investments and has embraced the role of public recruiter, told Kent Babb of The Washington Post that LIV Golf made a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer to the face of golf worldwide: Tiger Woods.

“We’re talking about high nine digits,” Norman said, noting that Woods turned him and LIV Golf down.

Norman also discussed his relationship with another golf icon, Jack Nicklaus, who was described as a mentor for Norman. The two developed a close relationship, with Norman turning to Nicklaus in times of need to “vent for hours.” LIV Golf also pursued a partnership with Nicklaus, who said he turned down an over exceeding $100 million to run the league.

“One hundred percent truth? Jack’s a hypocrite,” he says. “When he came out with those comments, I’m thinking: Jack must have a short memory.”

Norman said that Nicklaus attended a LIV golf presentation and later wrote in an email that the new league has his blessing.

“Quote-unquote, he said: ‘This is good for our game. If it’s good for the game of golf, it’s good by me,’’’ Norman said. “So you want the facts? You’ve got the facts. Know what you said before you open your mouth.’’

The first LIV Golf event is set to take place this weekend outside of London at the Centurion Club. The 48-player field includes Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, Ian Poulter and Louis Oosthuizen.

More Golf Coverage: