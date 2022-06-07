ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago weather : Rain, storms move through area, severe threat isolated

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Rain and storms are moving through the Chicago area, though the chances for severe weather remain isolated.

ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said after a damp morning and early afternoon, storms began developing in the far west suburbs in the early evening hours.

Some isolated storms are possible north of I-80 but the overall severe threat remains low. The biggest threat with Monday afternoon's storms are heavy rains and possibly gusty winds.

Temperatures are warmer to the south and west, increasing the chances of producing stronger storms, Mowry said.

Rain will end overnight Monday, and Tuesday's forecast is pleasant and sunny, but cooler than average with temperatures only in the 60s by the lake.

Chicago, IL
