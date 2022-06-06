ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Report: Matt Patricia Leading Candidate for Patriots’ Play-Caller

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

No decision has been made, but Patricia is reportedly most likely to get offensive play-calling duties for the Patriots.

So far this offseason, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has given no indication on who would be calling offensive plays this year after the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. However, a frontrunner may have just emerged.

It’s trending that senior football advisor Matt Patricia will get play-calling duties, per The Athletic ’s Jeff Howe . An official decision hasn’t been made and offensive assistant Joe Judge is also being considered for the role but Patricia’s workload in the spring suggests that he will get the task.

McDaniels left New England to take the Raiders coaching job and Patricia returned to the Patriots after he was fired as coach of the Lions after the 2020 season. Patricia first joined the Patriots in 2004 and eventually became the team’s defensive coordinator before leaving for Detroit in 2018.

He re-joined Belichick and Co. in 2021 and it appears he could serve in an expanded role in 2022.  During his three years with the Lions, the team posted a 13–29–1 record.

