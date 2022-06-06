NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO