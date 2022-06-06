NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Related
Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
architecturaldigest.com
NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million
Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
Look: Sean McVay's Wedding Cake Is Going Viral
It's been a year of celebration for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. This past weekend, the 36-year-old franchise leader got married to his now-wife Veronika Khomyn. In addition to celebrating his new life partnership, he also celebrated his team's Super Bowl victory with a custom cake design. McVay's...
ESPN
Two women suing Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson appalled by QB's $230M guaranteed contract
Two women who have accused Deshaun Watson of inappropriate sexual conduct condemned the Cleveland Browns for giving the quarterback an NFL-record $230 million guaranteed contract after trading for him. "It's just like a big 'screw you,'" Ashley Solis said of the contract in an interview on HBO's "Real Sports with...
ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
Lions rookie CB Jermaine Waller has retired
Cross off Jermaine Waller from your Detroit Lions roster. The rookie cornerback was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Lions prior to Wednesday’s practice session. Waller was not present at the first day of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The undrafted free agent from Virginia Tech has apparently decided not to pursue a career in football, at least not with the Lions.
thecomeback.com
Former NFL star calls out Jack Del Rio
During his NFL career, Doug Baldwin was one of the NFL’s most thoughtful players as well as one least afraid to speak his mind. So it’s no surprise that he’d have something to say about Jack Del Rio’s recent comments. The Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator made...
UC Offers Local 2024 Center; Four-Star Guard Trey Green Discusses Recruitment
The big man is not ranked on a major database but has plenty to offer.
Cincy Jungle
CBS picks the Bengals’ best offseason move
The Cincinnati Bengals may have come close to winning Super Bowl 56, but they didn’t waste any time continuing to upgrade the roster once the offseason began. Among the most notable moves the Bengals made this offseason include:. Signing former New England Patriots OL Ted Karras. Signing former Dallas...
