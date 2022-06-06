ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

How to Get Water Spots off of Your Car

By Joe Santos
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is how to get rid of those pesky white water spots. The post How to Get Water Spots off of Your Car appeared first on...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 15

Related
CNET

Wash Your Car Without Water and Save on Your Water Bill

While water may seem like an important piece to making your car clean and shiny, it's not necessary. I'm not saying the tried-and-true bucket-and-sponge method isn't effective -- but if you live in a drought-ridden area with water restrictions or you're looking to cut back on water usage in general, a waterless car wash is the way to go.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Water#Drinking Water#Acid Rain#Sprinklers#Vehicles
Fox News

Cars painted this color hold their value the best

Picking the color of your new car is a personal choice, but it may cost you down the road. Cars of certain colors can hold their value significantly better than others, according to a new report from the iseecars.com online marketplace. The study looked at the depreciation suffered by three-year-old...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Florida Driver Thinks C8 Corvette Is Submarine, Conquers Flooded Road

Water and cars do not mix. Actually, deep water and cars don't mix, save for exceedingly rare examples like the Amphicar from the 1960s, or high-riding four-wheel-drive vehicles with gobs of ground clearance. Even then, navigating a flooded street is extremely dangerous, as there's no telling what obstacles or pitfalls might lurk beneath the water. As such, this article definitely earns a don't try this at home warning.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This Massive RV Is So Roomy It Has a 4-Person Bar and King-Sized Bedroom

Click here to read the full article. There are two types of RVs: those best-suited for weekend camping trips and those that are more like homes on wheels. WanderBOX’s new Outpost 35 4×4 falls distinctly in the latter category. The burly off-roader will allow you to bring all your favorite domestic comforts with you on the road, including a spacious master bedroom, a full-size bar and even a combination washer/dryer. The Outpost 35 4×4 isn’t one of those modern-day RVs that looks like a tour bus. Instead, it’s built upon the chassis of a four-wheel-drive Ford F600 Super Duty. Atop that framework...
CARS
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Specific Temperature in the Summer to Save Money

Several US states broke long-standing temperature records last summer, and this year is likely to be just as hot. As temperatures rise (and you look for ways to beat the heat), our air conditioning may begin to work overtime, which often leaves our cool bills staggeringly high. In fact, the US Energy Information Administration says that AC accounts for 12% of all home energy costs -- or about $265 on average.
ELECTRONICS
torquenews.com

A Ford Truck Repair This Mechanic Refused to Do

Are there any repairs mechanics will just refuse to do? Here’s one example of a repair job that truck owners often find it difficult to hire a mechanic willing to take a chance on that is among the sketchiest repairs truck owners often need. Vehicle Restoration Don’ts. One...
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota Wants To "Remanufacture" Its Used Cars and Control Its 1st Three Life Cycles

A Toyota factory in the UK recently launched a new initiative to recycle used models in an effort to re-use resources. The used vehicle market is booming with record-high prices for low-end cars, trade-in values sometimes more than your MSRP, and non-existent price negotiating. Automakers are in dire need to make sure that people buy their car instead of going used. For instance, in 2016, a used 2012 Toyota Prius with pretty low mileage would go for about 15k on the high end. Today that same Prius is worth well over 10k when in fact it should only cost about 5-6k.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

111K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy