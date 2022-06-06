Young Riders Bike Swap now run by the PCHS Team

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Bike Swap is being turned over to the Park City High School Mountain Bike Team moving forward. They have a lot of athletes growing out of their old bikes and in need of new, gently used ones each year. Young Riders (YR) partnered with the PCHS Team this year at the swap and showed them how it works.

Julie Minihan took over the Young Riders mountain bike club 15 years ago from her now-husband Heinrich Deter when he began working for the Park City Government in the Sustainability Department. Currently, he’s Trails and Open Space Programs Manager. Before Minihan’s tenure running YR, she was head coach for the elite para-alpine ski racing team/Paralympians for the National Ability Center. Throughout its28-year history, YR continues to provide camps and competitions.

Minihan told me, “The Bike Swap was awesome and amazing last month. We did our typical sales of over $100,000 from more than 500 bikes; the locals and new residents showed up and got bikes for their kids and their families.”

“It was held at the Park City Film Studios again. They’re a great sponsor that supports Young Riders and allow us to have the event there. We also thank Jans/White Pine where they collect the bikes ahead of time,”

The Bicycle Collective ‘s Parkite Executive Director Donna McAleer helps pick up the leftover, donated bikes from the Swap for her statewide nonprofit organization.

Following in her parent’s single-trek path, Minihan and Deters’ teenage daughter starts her new job as an assistant coach for YR on Monday, a position her younger brother may later emulate.

The June 6 start of summer programming is sold out once again. However, Minihan encourages families to join the active waitlist.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter