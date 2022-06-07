ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Judge moves trial for Iowa teen charged in teacher's death

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g2RTIe400

The trial for a 16-year-old teen accused of killing his high school Spanish teacher will be held in Council Bluffs in western Iowa, a state court judge said Monday.

Judge Shawn Showers ordered the trial for Willard Miller of Fairfield to be moved about 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Fairfield in southeast Iowa to Council Bluffs. The order said Miller, his attorneys and the prosecutors agreed to move the trial away from Fairfield, where the case had received extensively publicity. The trial is set to begin Nov. 1

Miller and classmate Jeremy Goodale, 17, will be tried as adults, facing first-degree murder charges in the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School.

Graber’s body was found Nov. 3 hidden under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and railroad ties at a Fairfield park. Police said she had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

The location of Goodale's trial, set for Aug. 23, has not been set.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Woman killed in targeted shooting Monday night in Des Moines, police say

UPDATE 11:40 A.M. – Police have identified the shooting victim as Elizabeth Arzola, a Des Moines 21-year-old. Police still have not announced any arrests or suspects in the ongoing investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department says a 21-year-old victim was deliberately targeted in a shooting on Monday night near […]
DES MOINES, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect faces felony charges in connection with Saturday shooting

A 23-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a Saturday shooting. According to a news release from Davenport Police along with arrest affidavits, Kemp Harper Jr. has been charged with felony charges of:. • assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. • intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He has...
DAVENPORT, IA
WOWT

Nebraska trooper tickets motorcyclist for excessive speeding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 News staff member encountered a speeding motorcycle on the West Dodge Expressway two mornings in a row last week. It has been a problem on the expressway. There was a separate incident Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted this other incident overnight. A motorcyclist...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Council Bluffs, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Council Bluffs, IA
City
Fairfield, IA
ABC News

ABC News

685K+
Followers
158K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy